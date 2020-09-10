Notable Stocks to Track: Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

On Wednesday, Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG), gained 2.76% to $24.18.

Citizens Financial Group, declared that Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston, Inc. 2015 Fall Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2015 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), inclined 9.46% to $48.61, during its last trading session.

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, stated net sales of about $1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2015, a decrease of about 19.4% contrast to net sales of about $2.2 billion for the third quarter of 2014. Stated net income was $0.77 per share for the third quarter of 2015. These results compare to stated net income of $0.69 per share and adjusted net income, not taking into account restructuring and other infrequent expenses, of $0.71 per share for the third quarter of 2014. Not Taking Into Account unfavorable currency translation impacts of about 15.0%, net sales in the third quarter of 2015 reduced about 4.4% contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2015 were about $5.5 billion, a decrease of about 23.9% contrast to the same period in 2014. Not Taking Into Account the unfavorable impact of currency translation of about 13.5%, net sales for the first nine months of 2015 reduced about 10.4% contrast to the same period in 2014. For the first nine months of 2015, stated net income was $2.33 per share and adjusted net income, not taking into account restructuring and other infrequent expenses, was $2.45 per share. These results compare to stated net income of $3.50 per share and adjusted net income, not taking into account restructuring and other infrequent expenses, of $3.52 per share for the first nine months of 2014.

Third Quarter Highlights

Regional sales results: North America (3.7)%, Europe/Africa/Middle East (“EAME”) 3.7%, South America (23.8)%, Asia/Pacific (“APAC”) (3.8)%

Regional operating margin performance: EAME 7.7%, North America 8.3%, South America 4.5%, APAC (2.2)%

Inventory at September 30, 2015: about $305 million lower than September 30, 2014 on a constant currency basis

EPS positively influenced by a lower effective tax rate as compared to third quarter 2014 (24.9% vs 40.4%)

Share repurchase program reduced outstanding shares by 3.5 million during the first nine months of 2015

Full-year 2015 earnings per share guidance raised to about $3.20 (from about $3.10)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, counting high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, in addition to for specialty agricultural industries comprising dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses; and combines used in harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybean, and rice products.

Finally, Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), ended its last trade with 9.62% gain, and closed at $30.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, declared preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

The Company’s emphasis on bid and proposal activities in the first half of the fiscal year contributed to a very strong award quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 3.49, the highest since the Company became public in 2010, and total backlog of $12.55 billion, the highest in nearly three years. This achievement in contract awards reflects the success of the investments the Company has made over the last several years in people, capabilities, markets, and innovation.

“We had a very strong second quarter,” said Horacio Rozanski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s great success in winning new business affirms our long-term strategy to achieve sustainable, quality growth by providing our clients with superior people, capabilities, and mission knowledge so that we solve their toughest problems and advance their most important missions.”

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides administration consulting, technology, and engineering services to corporations, institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and the U.S. government in defense, intelligence, and civil markets in the United States and internationally.

