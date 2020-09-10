Notable Stocks Buzz – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

On Tuesday, Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), lost -0.08% to $38.34.

Oracle Corporation, declared that it continues to rapidly expand its partner ecosystem for Software a Service (SaaS) through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. With a rapidly growing portfolio of partners for Oracle SaaS, customers have access to an expanding number of third party applications to enhance the ROI of their cloud investments. Customers can also choose from a large number of partners who can assist them implement Oracle SaaS in record time and at a lower cost.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace was designed to assist customers quickly find, evaluate, and deploy the applications they need to reach their business aims, said Sanjay Sinha, vice president, Platform Products, Oracle. Oracle is committed to working closely with our extensive partner community of system integrators and independent software vendors to offer customers the services and applications they need to better serve customers and maximize the true potential of the cloud. The growth in application listings over the past year has been astounding and we look forward to ongoing to add more valuable resources for our customers in the coming year.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop, global marketplace for Oracle customers to find business applications and services from trusted Oracle partners. Recently, hundreds of leading providers of enterprise cloud applications can be found in the marketplace, giving customers quick access to curated applications that integrate and extend the value of their Oracle Cloud SaaS Application investments. Partner applications are available for critical business functions such as Sales, Marketing, Service, Talent and more. Key independent software vendors (ISVs) in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace comprise: Accusoft, ADP, AgilePoint, AMC Technology, Augment, Avaya, Avention, Blue Coat, Box, Braintree, Citrix, Colabo, Configure One, Documill, Docusign, Dynamic Signal, FirstRain, Five9, GamEffective, Ghostery, GrinMark, HireRight, idio, IKO System, Infosys, Interactive Intelligence, JetPay, Jitterbit, Lattice Engines, Mintigo, MoNimbus, Response Wise, RingLead, Scout Exchange, SGC Software, Smartsheet.com, Success Software, Tenfold, uStudio, VajraSoft, and Windsor Circle.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports database and middleware software, application software, cloud infrastructure, hardware systems, and related services worldwide.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), declined -1.22% to $87.69, during its last trading session.

Chevron Corporation, has the market capitalization of $165.03B. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.06 while EPS was $6.46. Institutional ownership of the company was 62.60% while 1.88B shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 7.50% while its gross profit margin was 38.10%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 7.85%. ROE ratio was 7.90% while ROI was 6.40%.

Chevron Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in the petroleum, chemicals, and power and energy operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, in addition to holds interest in a gas-to-liquids plant.

Finally, Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), ended its last trade with 2.14% gain, and closed at $31.54.

Juniper Networks, declared the Company will present at the following investor conferences in November:

Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks, will present at the 2015 Bernstein Technology Innovation Summit, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015 at 8:40 am PT in San Francisco.

Robyn Denholm, chief financial and operations officer, Juniper Networks, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2015 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015 at 10:50 am ET in New York.

Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president, Juniper Development and Innovation, Juniper Networks, and Kathleen Nemeth, vice president of investor relations, Juniper Networks, will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 at 10:45 am PT in San Francisco.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells high-performance network products and services worldwide. It provides various routing products, counting ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; M series edge routers; PTX series packet transport routers; and T series routers.

