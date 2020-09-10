Mix Active Stocks Under Consideration: AMETEK (NYSE:AME), Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

On Tuesday, AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)s shares declined -4.48% to $53.78.

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) has the market capitalization of $19.92 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 3.76 while EPS was $2.41. Institutional ownership of the company was 93.60% while 242.16 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 14.60% while its gross profit margin was 35.40%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 0.07%. ROE ratio was 17.60% while ROI was 13.70%.

AMETEK, declared its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2015.

AMETEK stated third quarter 2015 sales of $1.0 billion, down 3% from last years third quarter. Operating income raised 3% to $237.6 million, operating margins were up 130 basis points to 23.8%, and diluted earnings per share raised 5% to a record $0.65 per diluted share from the third quarter 2014 adjusted results.

Third quarter 2014 results exclude $13.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Zygo integration costs.

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

In the third quarter of 2015, EIG sales were $598.5 million, down 5% as contrast to $631.6 million in the previous years comparable quarter. Operating income was $162.5 million in the quarter, up slightly over last years third quarter, and operating margins were 27.2%, up 160 basis points over the prior year.

EIG had a good third quarter in this difficult growth environment. The lower sales were driven largely by currency headwinds. Despite the lower sales, operating margins were very strong, increasing 160 basis points driven by our Operational Excellence initiatives, added Mr. Hermance.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company’s EIG segment provides advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and factory automation markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultra precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)s shares dropped -1.78% to $11.34.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has market capitalization of $745.57 million. Its current ratio was 2.30 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -2.03%. The company offered earning per share of $1.08 while its 66.58 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -9.13%. Stock volatility for the week was 3.90% while for the month it was shown at 3.66%.

Wabash National Corporation, stated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Net income for the third quarter of 2015 was $31.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, contrast to third quarter 2014 net income of $18.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Third quarter 2015 non-GAAP adjusted earnings raised $13.3 million to $31.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, from $18.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2014. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2014 comprises an early extinguishment of debt charge of $0.5 million incurred with regards to the Company’s term loan prepayment.

For the third quarter of 2015, the Company’s net sales raised 8 percent to a record $531 million from $492 million in the prior year quarter, and operating income raised 61 percent to a record quarter of $56.4 million contrast to operating income of $34.9 million for the third quarter of 2014. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items, for the third quarter of 2015 was $68.0 million, an improvement of $21.4 million contrast to the prior year period. On a trailing twelve month basis through September 30, 2015, the Company’s net sales exceeded $2.0 billion, net income totaled $90.1 million and Operating EBITDA raised to $207.0 million, or 10.3 percent of net sales.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)s shares surged 1.89% to $7.02.

Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Its past 5-day performance at 0.43%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 1.74%. The stock, as of last close, traded 112.73% up from its 52 week low and was -18.47% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 1.45% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 0.90% and 2.62% respectively.

Cytokinetics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. It is involved in developing Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; CK-2127107 that is in Phase I for the treatment of spinal muscle atrophy; and Omecamtiv mecarbil, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the potential treatment of heart failure.

