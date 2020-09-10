Fresh Stocks News Review: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT)

On Wednesday, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)s shares inclined 2.65% to $105.80.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has the market capitalization of $44.05 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of -20.83 while EPS was $0.38. Institutional ownership of the company was 87.50% while 427.39 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 2.50% while its gross profit margin was 32.40%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 1.01%. ROE ratio was 8.20% while ROI was 11.60%.

etflix, Inc. is a provider of Internet television network. The Company has over 57 million streaming members in over 50 countries. Its members can watch more than two billion hours of television (TV) shows and movies per month, including original series, documentaries and feature films on Internet-connected screen.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)s shares dropped -1.02% to $76.50.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Its past 5-day performance at 2.14 %. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -17.21%. The stock, as of last close, traded 18.73% up from its 52 week low and was -15.84% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -2.05% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 7.01% and 3.58% respectively.

Procter & Gamble Professional™ earned the inaugural Seal of Approval from IEHA for its Spic and Span® Disinfecting All-Purpose Spray and Glass Cleaner, which was field-tested and then approved for use in assisted living facilities by IEHA members. This is the first certification awarded from IEHA’s Field Test program, which enables members to test and report on cleaning products. IEHA awarded the Seal after members evaluated the quality and effectiveness of Spic and Span in cleaning and disinfecting assisted living environments. For 85 years, IEHA has served Executive Housekeepers, Environmental Services Directors and other facility administration professionals with access to tools, products and educational resources to enhance their careers. It is presently hosting its 49th Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

IEHA members who direct housekeeping programs in assisted living settings were invited to test Spic and Span and evaluate its effectiveness in enabling a simpler approach to cleaning and disinfecting dry surfaces. Spic and Span is a hospital-grade disinfectant with a 3-in-1 formula that assists improve productivity by simplifying cleaning and replacing three products with one. Field testers incorporated the product into their existing cleaning routines and the majority agreed that Spic and Span:

Is an effective cleaner and disinfectant

Simplified cleaning and disinfecting hard surfaces

Improved productivity or lessened cleaning time

Offered visibly cleaner results; and

Is preferred over other products testers used to clean hard surfaces in the past.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which includes blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators;

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT)s shares surged 0.61% to $21.31.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (POT) has market capitalization of $17.69 billion. Its current ratio was 1.20 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -6.93%. The company offered earning per share of $1.81 while its 834.95 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -40.39%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.71% while for the month it was shown at 2.94%.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer company. The Company operates in three business segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company owns and operates five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.