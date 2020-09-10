Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

On Tuesday, Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), lost -1.03% to $61.54.

The top 20 TV episodes on Xfinity On Demand that aired live or on Xfinity On Demand during the week of October 12 October 18 were:

Empire (episode 4), FOX The Walking Dead (episode 2), AMC American Horror Story: Hotel (episode 2), FX Quantico (episode 4), ABC Blindspot (episode 4), NBC The Big Bang Theory (episode 4), CBS How to Get Away With Murder (episode 5), ABC Scandal (episode 5), ABC The Blacklist (episode 3), NBC Scream Queens (episode 5), FOX The Good Wife (episode 3), CBS Madam Secretary (episode 3), CBS Modern Family (episode 3), ABC Grey’s Anatomy (episode 3), ABC Fargo (premiere), FX Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (episode 5), VH1 Limitless (episode 3), CBS Chicago Fire (premiere), NBC Gotham (episode 3), FOX South Park (episode 4), Comedy Central

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand name.

Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), inclined 7.11% to $0.333, during its last trading session.

SandRidge Energy, has market capitalization of $182.23M. Its current ratio was 2.50 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -21.03%. The company offered earning per share of $-4.20 while its 547.06M shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -81.70%. Stock volatility for the week was 16.25% while for the month it was shown at 12.55%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, explores for and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Mid-Continent region of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.

Finally, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), ended its last trade with -0.59% loss, and closed at $45.50.

Southwest Airlines is getting in the spirit of springtime as the airline extends its bookable flight plan from April 12 through June 3, 2016, bringing more nonstop service between longtime Southwest cities just in time for spring vacations.

Purchase from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, 2015, 11:59PM in the respective time zone of the originating city. Travel April 12 through May 25, 2016. Travel between Pittsburgh and St. Louis valid March 10 through May 25, 2016. Travel is not valid on Friday and Sundays. Travel to and from Florida or Nevada is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares are valid on nonstop service only. Displayed prices comprise all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not comprise September 11th Security Fee of $5.60 per one-way flight.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

