3 Active Stocks Watch List: Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH), Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

On Friday, Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)s shares declined -3.57% to $15.78.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) declared that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2015 financial results before the NYSE opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Operating Officer David Hegarty and Chief Financial Officer Richard Doyle will host a conference call to talk about these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes preceding to the planned start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be accessible through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2015. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10074253.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties.

Basic Energy Services, Inc (NYSE:BAS)s shares gained 1.60% to $3.80.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) declared its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2015.

THIRD QUARTER 2015 HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter 2015 revenue declined 2% to $189.2 million from $193.6 million in the second quarter of 2015, on an as-stated basis, as all lines of services continued to experience renewed pricing pressure and diminished activity levels driven by volatile commodity prices and the reduced rig count. The second quarter of 2015 comprised of an after-tax charge of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, related to a credit given to a customer resulting from the settlement of an audit, which influenced both revenue and earnings. Not Taking Into Account this special item, Basic stated revenues of $198.1 million in the second quarter of 2015. In the third quarter of 2014, Basic generated $394.0 million in revenue.

For the third quarter of 2015, Basic stated a net loss of $105.6 million, or a loss of $2.63 per basic and diluted share. The third quarter of 2015 comprises a tax-effected, non-cash charge of $55.1 million ($81.9 million before tax), or $1.37 per basic and diluted share, for impairment of all of the goodwill associated with the completion and remedial segment. Not Taking Into Account this special item, Basic stated a net loss of $50.6 million, or $1.26 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $48.3 million, or a loss of $1.20 per basic and diluted share, stated in the second quarter of 2015. Not Taking Into Account the second quarter 2015 special item mentioned above, Basic stated a net loss of $45.4 million, or a loss of $1.13 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2015. In the third quarter of 2014, Basic stated net income of $9.9 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)s shares surged 6.33% to $80.18.

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN), stated financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

Third Quarter GAAP Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. and auxiliaries (Verisign) stated revenue of $266 million for the third quarter of 2015, up 4.2 percent from the same quarter in 2014. Verisign stated net income of $92 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to net income of $95 million and diluted EPS of $0.69 for the same quarter in 2014. The operating margin was 58.1 percent for the third quarter of 2015 contrast to 54.7 percent for the same quarter in 2014.

Third Quarter Non-GAAP Financial Results

Verisign stated, on a non-GAAP basis, net income of $103 million and diluted EPS of $0.78 for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to net income of $97 million and diluted EPS of $0.70 for the same quarter in 2014. The non-GAAP operating margin was 62.7 percent for the third quarter of 2015 contrast to 60.6 percent for the same quarter in 2014.

Financial Highlights

Verisign ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.9 billion, an enhance of $466 million as contrast with year-end 2014.

Cash flow from operations was $155 million for the third quarter of 2015, contrast with $168 million for the same quarter in 2014.

Deferred revenues on Sept. 30, 2015, totaled $940 million, an enhance of $50 million from year-end 2014.

Capital expenditures were $7 million in the third quarter of 2015.

During the third quarter, Verisign repurchased 2.3 million shares of its common stock for $156 million. At Sept. 30, 2015, $605 million remained accessible and authorized under the current share repurchase program which has no expiration.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, in addition to the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu domain names, and others.

