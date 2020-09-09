Worth Watching Stocks: Allergan, (NYSE:AGN), ConocoPhillips, (NYSE:COP), Opko Health, (NYSE:OPK) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), lost -2.30% to $253.04.

Allergan, is currently valued at $99.61B. The company has 393.64M shares outstanding and 88.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 5.62 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.48. The company exchanged hands with 7,675,121 shares as compared to its average daily volume of 3.53M shares. It beta stands at 0.59.

Allergan plc develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, branded, biosimilar, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It operates in three segments: North American Brands, North American Generics and International, and Anda Distribution.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), inclined 3.04% to $54.58, during its last trading session.

ConocoPhillips has beta value of 0.97. The company has the market capitalization of $ 67.32B. Return on assets ratio of the company was 2.40% while its return on equity ratio was 5.40%. ATR value of company was 1.55 while stock volatility for week was 2.35% while for month was 3.08%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.51 and its current ratio was 1.40.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio comprises shale and oil sands assets; lower-risk legacy assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various international developments; and exploration prospects.

Finally, Shares of Opko Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK), ended its last trade with -1.31% loss, and closed at $9.03.

Opko Health, offered -27.90% EPS for prior five years. The company has -30.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -15.80%. The company has $4.88B market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 16.90%. Its price to book ratio was 4.99. Volatility of the stock was 6.84% for the week while for the month booked as 6.82%.

OPKO Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and proprietary technologies in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

