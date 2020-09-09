Up to Date Stocks in Review: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)s shares inclined 2.30% to $45.89.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has market value of $182.39 billion while its EPS was booked as $2.51 in the last 12 months. The stock has 4.07 billion shares outstanding while 64.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 60.30% while net profit margin was 7.70%. Beta value of the company was 0.31; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

The Hong Kong-based arm of one of Europes biggest insurance groups, Ageas, has chosen Verizons cloud as the foundation for its wealth administration trading platform, i-Invest. Verizon will host and manage the IT infrastructure to support the platform within its secure, enterprise-grade cloud environment, based in Verizons state-of-the-art Hong Kong data center.

Innovation, innovation and more innovation – our industry demands it and IT must be able to push boundaries to generate real business results and not just operational efficiencies, said Henk ten Bos, Chief Information Officer for Ageas in Hong Kong. Its all about identifying new product solutions and empowering our intermediaries to serve their customer better – particularly important in a competitive financial services sector where we are constantly challenged by competitors, changing regulations and changing market environment.

Verizons cloud experts in Hong Kong worked with the application providers to design, test and deliver the IT hosting infrastructure. Delivered on Verizons enterprise cloud platform, the agreement is further supported by extensive managed services and a service administration team. In addition, Verizon also facilitated a thorough audit ensuring a fully compliant platform satisfying Ageass stringent security standards.

Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) is a holding company that, acting through its auxiliaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments comprise Wireless and Wireline.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)s shares dropped -0.04% to $76.98.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) is currently valued at $85.37 billion. The company has 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 77.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 4.35 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -5.57. The company exchanged hands with 10.08 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 7.13 million shares. It beta stands at 0.20.

Eli Lilly and Co, declared financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

We are happy with our strong third-quarter results, which reflect the ongoing actions we are taking to grow revenue and improvement productivity while we are replenishing and advancing our pipeline with an array of new, innovative therapies, said John C. Lechleiter, Ph.D., Lillys chairman, president and chief executive officer. Despite headwinds from foreign exchange rates, we are benefiting from recent launches in addition to our acquisition of Novartis Animal Health earlier this year.

Key Events Over the Last Three Months

Commercial

The company launched Basaglar®, a basal insulin product, in Japan, the UK, Germany and other European markets. Basaglar is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Diabetes Alliance.

The company launched Trulicity® in Japan as a treatment for type 2 diabetes.

Regulatory

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Synjardy® (empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) tablets and the product was launched in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. Synjardy is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Diabetes Alliance.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to abemaciclib for patients with refractory hormone-receptor-positive advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of potential medicines that are intended to treat a serious condition, and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the treatment may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically noteworthy endpoint.

Clinical

The company and Boehringer Ingelheim declared positive results from a long-term clinical trial investigating cardiovascular (CV) outcomes for Jardiance® in adults with type 2 diabetes at high risk for CV events. Jardiance is the only diabetes medicine to have demonstrated a noteworthy reduction in both cardiovascular risk and cardiovascular death in a dedicated outcomes trial.

The company will terminate the Phase III trials of evacetrapib for the treatment of high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease due to insufficient efficacy.

The company and Incyte Corporation declared positive top-line results for baricitinib, an investigational medicine for patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

The third Phase III study evaluating safety and efficacy of baricitinib met its primary objective of demonstrating non-inferiority of baricitinib monotherapy to methotrexate monotherapy based on ACR20 response rate after 24 weeks of treatment. Additionally, baricitinib was superior to methotrexate based on ACR20 response.

The fourth Phase III study of baricitinib met its primary objective of demonstrating superiority contrast to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment based on ACR20 response rate. Baricitinib was also superior to adalimumab in improving signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis as measured by ACR20 response and improvement in the DAS28-hsCRP score after 12 weeks of treatment.

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and market products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Companys products are sold in about 120 countries.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)s shares dipped -6.48% to $7.01.

Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (CX) has beta value of 2.75. The company has the market capitalization of $10.06 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -1.40% while its return on equity ratio was -5.00%. ATR value of company was 0.30 while stock volatility for week was 3.56% while for month was 3.93%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.86 and its current ratio was -0.90.

Cemex, declared that merged net sales reached US$3.7 billion during the third quarter of 2015, an improvement of 5% on a like-to-like basis for the ongoing operations and adjusting for currency fluctuations, as compared to the comparable period in 2014. Operating EBITDA during the quarter reached US$677 million, an improvement of 5% on a like-to-like basis as compared to the same period in 2014.

CEMEX’s Merged Third-Quarter 2015 Financial and Operational Highlights

The improvement in merged net sales on a like-to-like basis was due to higher prices of our products in local currency terms in most of our operations, in addition to improved volumes in most of our products in the U.S. and our Asia region.

Operating earnings before other expenses, net, in the third quarter reduced by 8%, to US$439 million.

Controlling interest net loss narrowed to US$44 million during the third quarter from a loss of US$106 million in the same period last year.

Operating EBITDA reduced by 10% to US$677 million or raised by 5% on a like-to-like basis for the ongoing operations and for foreign exchange fluctuations during the third quarter of 2015, contrast with the same period last year. The improvement on a like-to-like basis was mainly due to higher contributions from Mexico, the U.S., in addition to from our Northern Europe and Asia regions.

Operating EBITDA margin reduced by 0.2 percentage points on a year-over-year basis, reaching 18.5%.

Free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures for the quarter was US$436 million, a 25% improvement contrast to US$349 million in the same quarter of 2014.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating auxiliaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world.