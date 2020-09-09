Three Best Stocks News Review: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Progressive Waste Solutions (NYSE:BIN), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) | Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)s shares declined -0.14% to $20.97.

Carbone, the Greenwich Village sensation that made waves in New York Citys dining scene, made its debut in the entertainment capital of the world last night as it officially opened its doors at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Marking Major Food Groups first domestic expansion outside of New York City, Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick introduce their celebrated concept to Las Vegas that reinvigorates classic Italian-American cuisine with unforgettable Captain tableside service, world-class-sourced ingredients, and award-winning culinary craftsmanship.

The glamour, history and attitude of Las Vegas make it a perfect fit for Carbone, said Jeff Zalaznick, managing partner. We are not just replicating the New York City restaurant; our guests will experience a Carbone specifically for Las Vegas.

ARIA and its neighboring properties are a joint venture between MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Infinity World Development Corp, a partner of Dubai World.

MGM Resorts International, through its auxiliaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts. It operates through two segments, Wholly Owned Domestic Resorts and MGM China. The company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd (USA) (NYSE:BIN)s shares dropped -14.26% to $23.21.

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. (BIN.TO)(BIN.TO) declared certain preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2015 and offered a business update.

The Company emphasizes that these results are unaudited and preliminary, and its actual results may vary. Results were translated at an average exchange rate US$0.7637 for each Canadian dollar. Results for the third quarter of 2015 will be stated by the Company on Friday, October 30, 2015.

The Company anticipates to report merged revenues for the third quarter of about $489 million.

The Company anticipates to report merged adjusted EBITDA (A) for the third quarter of about $127 million, reflecting higher operating costs than anticipated primarily in its West region and the impact of lower foreign currency exchange.

for the third quarter of about $127 million, reflecting higher operating costs than anticipated primarily in its West region and the impact of lower foreign currency exchange. The Company is updating its 2015 outlook to reflect these higher operating costs in addition to its expectations for costs in its West region in the fourth quarter of 2015. The updated outlook also reflects a more cautious view of waste volumes in parts of western Canada for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. operates as a vertically integrated non-hazardous solid waste administration company in North America. It operates through Canada, the U.S. Northeast, and the U.S. South segments.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)s shares surged 0.69% to $23.39.

Citizens Bank declared the appointment of Chris Nard as President of Mortgage. Nard, a mortgage industry veteran with 30 years of experience, formerly served as President and COO for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Nard will be responsible for managing mortgage operations, sales and technology teams effective October 19, 2015. He succeeds Cheryl Nolda, who is leaving the company at the end of the year after five years with Citizens. Nard will report to Brad Conner, Vice Chairman and Head of Consumer Banking.

While working at ORI, one of the nation’s 50 largest publicly held property and casualty insurance companies, Nard also served as chairman and CEO for the Republic Mortgage Insurance Company. In total, Nard spent more than 18 years with ORI.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

