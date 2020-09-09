Remarkable Stocks to Track: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), gained 2.72% to $13.61.

Baptist Health Care Corporation in Pensacola, Fla., selected Allscripts (MDRX) Sunrise(TM) electronic health record (EHR) solution to improve the quality and safety of patient care and better manage business operations. The solution provides a single, comprehensive health care record for every patient that is accessible by clinicians at any point of care, counting hospitals, ambulatory sites, physician practices and other trading partners. Non-clinical departments also access the EHR for accurate billing and financial reporting.

Baptist Health Care Corporation serves communities in northwest Florida and southern Alabama with three hospitals, counting a 492 bed tertiary care facility, two medical parks and associated physician practices. In addition to Sunrise(TM) Acute Care, the organization is implementing a comprehensive Allscripts solution, counting:

Sunrise Revenue Cycle Administration(TM) for accurate billing and financial reporting,

Allscripts EPSi(TM) to accurately forecast and track financial risk,

FollowMyHealth(R) patient engagement portal, and

Allscripts dbMotion(TM) population health administration platform to more easily connect with all providers that care for patients, even if they are not part of the organizations system.

Baptist Health Care Corporation will use the Allscripts Managed Technology Deployment Model for implementation, on-going 247 Clinical Service Desk support to assist the organization stay focused on patient care and operational strategies.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides clinical, financial, electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, and population health products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Managed Services.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), inclined 0.32% to $104.28, during its last trading session.

The UPS Store is hosting 3D Print Industry Week from October 19-23. 3D Print Industry Week aims to improvement consumers’ and entrepreneurs’ understanding of 3D printing and showcase how it has changed the game in a wide variety of industries, counting maker/inventor, art/design, and science.

The UPS Store will share innovative uses of 3D print by industry influencers and host several events throughout the week that offer an opportunity for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and consumers to connect with 3D print experts, counting:

20 from 12-1 p.m. PST –YouTube live stream with Bob Clagett, 3D print influencer in the DIY and maker industry and founder of “I Like to Make Stuff.” Virtual audience can tune in and submit questions at https://www.theupsstore.com/3dprinting

22 at 10:45 am PST – An “Ask the Experts” panel at the Inside 3D Printing Conference in Santa Clara, Calif. Followers can tweet 3D printing questions by 10 am PST on Thursday, Oct. 22 using #3DPWeek for a chance to have them answered by the panel of 3D print experts:

Daniel Remba, small business technology leader at The UPS Store

Richard Garrity, vice president and general manager, Vertical Solutions, Stratasys

Terry Wohlers, industry consultant, analyst, author, speaker and principal consultant and president of Wohlers Associates, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Finally, Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR), ended its last trade with -0.47% loss, and closed at $53.35.

Ingersoll Rand, declared at the White House HFC Reduction Roundtable, progress on its Climate Commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its products and operations by 2030. The Ingersoll Rand Climate Commitment is a pledge to:

Cut the refrigerant-related greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of its products by 50% by 2020 and incorporate lower global warming potential (GWP) alternatives across its portfolio by 2030;

Invest $500 million in product-related research and development over the next five years to fund the long-term reduction of GHG emissions; and

Reduce company operations-related GHG emissions by 35% by 2020.

At the White House event, the company shared that its Thermo King® trailer, self-powered truck, and marine refrigeration products with strong efficiency performance and lower-GWP refrigerants will be available to U.S. customers by 2017, pending U.S. EPA NoteworthyNew Alternatives Policy (SNAP) approval. And that its Trane® high-performance chiller portfolio with low-GWP refrigerant alternatives will be available in the U.S. by the end of 2018, with commercial availability dependent on receiving SNAP approval for select new refrigerants. These products are part of the Ingersoll Rand EcoWise portfolio that endorses the company’s refrigerant bearing products that meet certain criteria for safety, efficiency, refrigerant use and greenhouse gas emissions.

Ingersoll-Rand plc, together with its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services a portfolio of industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, in addition to commercial and residential building services, parts, support, and controls under the Trane and American Standard brands; and transport temperature control solutions under the Thermo King brand.

