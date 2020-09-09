News Update: Karin Lockovitch to Join Zions Bancorporation (ZION) as New Director of Compliance

On Wednesday, Shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), dropped -1.29% to $28.31.However, over the week, the company’s shares have gone down by -$0.61 or -2.11%.

Zions Bancorporation declared that it has named Karin Lockovitch as Director of Compliance, bringing 16 years of financial industry experience to the role.

Before her time at Zions Bancorporation, Ms. Lockovitch served as Senior Vice President and Consumer Compliance Officer for SunTrust Banks in Atlanta, GA where she had responsibility for the regulatory compliance of SunTrusts Consumer and Small Business Banking businesses that comprised a $125 billion portfolio.

Formerly, Ms. Lockovitch served as Senior Director of Regulatory Risk Administration for Ally Financial. Ms. Lockovitch was responsible for the development of the compliance program following the GM restructure. In addition, she supported the rapid growth to a $120 billion portfolio. She has also worked for Target Bank, Lehman Brothers Commercial Bank, and American Express Centurion Bank.

Active in her community, Ms. Lockovitch is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) through the American Bankers Association and a past Chair of the Utah Bankers Association Compliance Committee. She has served on the boards of Prevent Child Abuse Utah and the 4th Street Clinic Healthcare for the Homeless.

Ms. Lockovitch began her career in finance and accounting. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah.

I am very honored to have been given this opportunity to support the Zions Bancorporations Board, executive leadership and risk administration organization through a very exciting period of change for the company, Ms. Lockovitch said. I am looking forward to supporting the critical priority of ensuring a strong, client centric and comprehensive compliance risk program that will successfully support the bank through this period and into the future.

