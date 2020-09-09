AMMJ-American Cannabis Company

Keep American Cannabis on Watch List

American Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) is a penny play in the B2B wing of the cannabis space. AMMJ stock has rehashed reaffirmed an exchanging range that sums to a sidelong solidification of its enormous increases the previous Fall.

While we haven’t seen new quality generally, we have a few indications of key support. That activity has been supported by late reports, including the organization’s declaration that it has secured two new customers in the condition of Pennsylvania, bringing the aggregate number of Pennsylvania customers who have drawn in the Company to five.

American Cannabis Company proclaims itself as an organization that gives answers for organizations working in the cannabis business in the United States and Canada.

It gives counseling and counseling administrations, including business cannabis business arranging administrations, cannabis business permit applications, development work out counseling, cannabis administrative consistence, consistence review administrations, cannabis business development systems, and cannabis business checking administrations.

The organization additionally offers items and gear utilized as a part of the development, handling, transportation, or retail offer of cannabis. Its item offerings incorporate The Satchel, a pocket like case composed as a youngster evidence leave bundle answer for the controlled cannabis industry; SoHum Living Soil, a simply include water soil; High Density Racking System.

As per organization materials, “American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end answers for existing and yearning members in the cannabis business.

Presently exchanging at a market capitalization of $40M, AMMJ has basically no money on the books, which must be measured in respect to about $150K in all out current liabilities. One ought to likewise take note of that obligation has been developing over late quarters. AMMJ is pulling in trailing 12-month incomes of $2.8M. In any case, the organization is seeing decays on the top line on a quarterly y/y premise, with incomes falling at – 31%.