Active Stocks News Recap: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

On Tuesday, Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), remained flat at $5.43.

Banco Bradesco, has the market capitalization of $29.17B. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.19 while EPS was $1.00. Institutional ownership of the company was 30.70% while 5.37B shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 16.90% while its operating margin was 15.80%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -9.31%. ROI ratio was 13.60% while P/E was 5.43%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond.

Shares of McDonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD), declined -0.48% to $111.64, during its last trading session.

McDonalds Corporation, declared that its Board of Directors has amended the Companys bylaws to provide shareholders with new rights of proxy access for director nominations. The changes, being made with the input and support of the Companys shareholders, enable eligible McDonalds shareholders to have their own director nominees comprised in the Companys proxy materials, together with candidates nominated by McDonalds Board of Directors. McDonalds had indicated earlier this year that it would further analyze proxy access, seek market and investor perspectives, and continue to engage with shareholders to listen to their views on the topic.

The amended bylaws provide the following:

The shareholder or a group of up to 20 shareholders may have their director nominees comprised in the Companys proxy statement.

The shareholder or group must have held at least 3 percent of the companys stock for three years and meet other requirements specified in the bylaws.

Proxy access nominees may total the greater of two directors or 20 percent of the Board.

The Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a copy of its amended bylaws on Form 8-K.

McDonalds Corporation operates and franchises McDonalds restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America.

Finally, Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), ended its last trade with 1.05% gain, and closed at $31.73.

CareCredit from Synchrony Financial, introduces the CareCredit mobile app, which allows millions of CareCredit cardholders to conveniently access account servicing and a provider location finder on their smart phones and tablets. The app, available this week in both Google Play and the Apple App Store, assists patients of CareCredit’s more than 185,000 healthcare service providers manage their accounts and financing via their mobile devices.

According to the Consumers’ Path to Healthcare Purchases Study,1consumers making elective healthcare decisions conduct extensive research into both the procedure and how they are going to pay for it, with 73 percent saying they researched costs, counting the availability of financing. Combined with the growing amount of time Americans spend using mobile apps – an average of 3 hours and 5 minutes a day in 2015, up from 2 hours 51 minutes in 2014,2 – it is clear the CareCredit mobile app will assist consumers conveniently research healthcare and financing options and easily manage their accounts on the go.

“Our innovative CareCredit mobile app offers our health, wellness and beauty service providers a way to engage with their patients and customers via the mobile devices they increasingly rely on to manage their everyday lives,” said Dave Fasoli, executive vice president & CEO of Synchrony Financial’s CareCredit platform. “We know that financing is an important factor for patients considering elective healthcare decisions, and this app provides CareCredit cardholders a useful and accessible tool to assist make those important financial decisions.”

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

