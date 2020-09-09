Active Stocks News Buzz: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) | Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday, Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), lost -2.00% to $32.83.

Yahoo! Inc., stated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Business Highlights

In October, Yahoo declared the new, fully redesigned, more powerful Yahoo Mail app. In addition to snappy responses and quick transitions, the app can now manage outside email accounts and also features Yahoo Account Key, the Companys password-free sign-in experience that takes user convenience and security to the next level.

In Q3, Yahoo introduced a new custom audience feature for Yahoo Gemini, allowing advertisers to leverage their own data alongside Yahoo data for more efficient retargeting across devices.

In September, Yahoo attained Polyvore, a leading social shopping site, to accelerate the Companys Mavens growth strategy (mobile, video, native, and social).

In October, the Company reached an agreement with Google that provides Yahoo with additional flexibility to choose among suppliers of search results and ads. Googles offerings complement the search services offered by Microsoft, which remains a strong partner, in addition to Yahoos own search technologies and ad products.

At Advertising Week, Yahoo declared the unification of all programmatic advertising technology under the BrightRoll brand and introduced BrightRoll Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for programmatic buying of video, display and native advertising that leverages exclusive access to Yahoo data, and the BrightRoll Exchange, which connects buyers and sellers of high-quality video and display inventory through integration with 100 DSPs and thousands of sites and mobile apps via Real-Time Bidding, private marketplaces and programmatic direct.

Lisa Utzschneider was designated Chief Revenue Officer to lead Yahoos global sales organization and serve the needs of advertisers worldwide.

At Yahoos second Mobile Developer Conference, the Company hosted more than 500 developers in New York City to share the latest updates to the analytics, advertising, monetization, and engagement products in the Yahoo Mobile Developer Suite. Updates comprised Tumblr In-App Sharing, Real-Time Metrics and Native Video Ads for Publishers.

Yahoo launched two new lifestyle-focused digital magazines, Yahoo Real Estate and Yahoo Celebrity.

In Q3, the Company introduced Yahoo News Live with Katie Couric and the Yahoo News Team, a daily live stream bringing consumers the latest on the biggest stories and people in the news.

In September, Yahoos award-winning fantasy broadcast series, Fantasy Football Live, celebrated its 10th season premier with industry leading expert analysis and up-to-the-minute injury reports assisting fantasy players set rosters and win their leagues.

Yahoo! Inc. provides search and display advertising services on Yahoo properties and associate sites worldwide. The company offers Yahoo Search that serves as a starting point to navigate the Internet and discover information; and Yahoo Answers, which enables users to seek, discover, and share knowledge and opinions across mobile phones, tablets, and desktops.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), inclined 2.69% to $41.25, during its last trading session.

BNY Mellon, has been designated by Banco Santander Brasil S.A. as the depositary bank for its American depositary receipt (ADR) program. Each ADR represents one unit comprising of common and preferred shares of Banco Santander Brasil and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BSBR. Banco Santander Brasils units trade on the BMF&FBOVESPA under the code SANB11.

As stated by the company as of June 30, 2015, Santander Brasil is the third-largest private sector bank in Brazil and largest foreign bank operating in the country with a client base of more than 31 million. With principal offices in São Paulo, the bank relies on a team of over 50,000 employees and a service network throughout the Brazilian territory comprised of 3,436 branches and mini branches, more than 30,000 owned and shared ATMs, in addition to technology and consumer service centers.

We look forward to working with Banco Santander Brasil and assisting to facilitate its access to the U.S. investment community, said Christopher M. Kearns, CEO of BNY Mellons Depositary Receipts business. Brazilian companies have long relied on BNY Mellon as their depositary bank to assist them in achieving a higher level of visibility and awareness for their ADR program.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, an investment company, provides financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Investment Administration and Investment Services.

Finally, Shares of TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), ended its last trade with -10.80% loss, and closed at $22.09.

TASER International declared multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and shipped in the third quarter.

Note worthy TASER Smart Weapon orders:

Albany County Sheriffs Office (WY): 40 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety (GA): 150 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ): 297 X2s

Austin Police Department (TX): 100 X26Ps

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (WV): 100 X26Ps

Camden County Police Department (NJ): 50 X2s with TASER® Cam™ HD recorders

Cedar Rapids Police Department (IA): 43 X26Ps

Charleston Police Department (SC): 379 X26Ps

Chickasaw Nation Division of Commerce (OK): 90 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders, TAP

Cincinnati Police Department (OH): 640 X26Ps

Clearwater Police Department (FL): 200 X26Ps

Dallas Police Department (TX): 87 X26Ps

Davie Police Department (FL): 114 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

Edmond Police Department (OK): 73 X26Ps, TAP

Florida Highway Patrol (FL): 2,050 X2s

Fort Collins Police Department (CO): 63 X26Ps

Hamilton County Court (OH): 41 X2s

Highland Park Department of Public Safety (TX): 50 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

TASER International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and AXON. The company’s CEW products transmit electrical pulses along the wires and into the body affecting the sensory and motor functions of the peripheral nervous system.

