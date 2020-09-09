Active Stocks in Focus: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), gained 0.02% to $24.56.

eBay, is currently valued at $29.92B. The company has 1.22B shares outstanding and 83.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.65 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.51. The company earned $3.00B million in prior twelve months on revenue of $18.10B. It beta stands at 0.85.

eBay Inc. operates as a technology company that enables commerce and payments on behalf of users, merchants, retailers, and brands of various sizes in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and Enterprise.

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP), inclined 1.56% to $9.77, during its last trading session.

J C Penney Company, has market value of $2.98B while its EPS was booked as $-1.81 in the last 12 months. The stock has 305.49M shares outstanding while 85.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 35.80% while net profit margin was -4.50%. Beta value of the company was 1.12; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

J C. Penney Company, Inc., through its partner, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores in the United States. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings, in addition to provides various services, counting styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating.

Finally, Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), ended its last trade with 1.60% loss, and closed at $34.84.

PayPal, declared the expansion of Return Shipping on Us, a service that refunds return shipping costs to consumers on eligible online purchases using PayPal from around the globe. The service will now be available to PayPal users in the United States, in addition to the nearly 40 markets in which it already exists. The service has already been successfully tested across the globe in countries such as Australia, France, Italy, Spain and others, with millions of PayPal users opted-in to enjoy the benefits of Return Shipping on Us.

This offering comes at a critical time with the start of the holiday shopping season. For the last several years, PayPal’s transaction data saw spikes occurring on September 30th indicating that shoppers are starting their holiday shopping much sooner than Black Friday.

According to a PayPal and Ipsos’ cross border study, overall e-commerce spending is predictable to grow by 10 percent in 2015 to $50 billion, but many shoppers are discouraged by added shipping costs. High return shipping costs are discouraging more than half of online shoppers globally from making repeat purchases and 48 percent of American shoppers view free return shipping as a necessity when purchasing online.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, in addition to at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions across companys payments platform, counting PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, and Braintree products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.