Active Stock’s Buzzers : Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) | Stocks Newswire

At the end of Mondays trade, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)s shares surged 0.62% to $111.73.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) offered 37.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has 41.50% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 26.20%. The company has $633.23 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 60.20%. Its price to book ratio was -5.09. Volatility of the stock was 1.53% for the week while for the month booked as 2.08%.

Apple Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer and the director of the National Security Agency squared off on Monday in a debate over how much access technology companies should afford U.S. intelligence agencies, according to Bloomberg.

Apple CEO Tim Cook asserted his opposition to back doors in data encryption meant to allow intelligence agencies to sneak through, minutes after NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers acknowledged a balance that needed to be struck between safeguarding user privacy and an ability to identify security threats.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have argued that access to private data is essential for national security and fighting crime. Technology companies oppose so-called back doors because it compromises user information and may jeopardize their businesses. Bloomberg Reports

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Companys products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)s shares showed no change to $29.48.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) has beta value of 1.38. The company has the market capitalization of $58.59 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 15.90% while its return on equity ratio was 46.60%. ATR value of company was 0.61 while stock volatility for week was 1.92% while for month was 2.23%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.09 and its current ratio was 2.40.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a global media and entertainment company. The Company’s Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of programming distributed primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies and online video distributors.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), ended its Mondays trading session with 0.42% gain, and closed at $4.76.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (LYG) is currently valued at $82.94 billion. The company has 71.37 million shares outstanding and 1.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 3.75 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.18. The company exchanged hands with 7.57 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 2.57 million shares. It beta stands at 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is engaged in providing financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom and in certain locations overseas. The Company offers retail and commercial banking, and long-term savings, protection and investment.

