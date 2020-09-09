4 Active Trending Stocks: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY), Alamos Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

HEADLINES: On Friday, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 25, 2015 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2015. As of August 30, 2015, the Company had 90,742,939 shares of common stock outstanding.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing eight distinct merchandise strategies – Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham – are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and 612 stores.

U.S. STOCKS NEWS: Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), lost -1.83% to $26.82, on Friday.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., declared that its operating partner, Enterprise Products Operating LLC (“EPO”), raised its bank credit facilities by $500 million to provide the company with up to $5.5 billion of aggregate borrowing capacity. The facilities comprise of an amended $4.0 billion multi-year revolving credit agreement that matures in September 2020 and a new $1.5 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement, both of which are unconditionally guaranteed by Enterprise on an unsecured and unsubordinated basis. As of recently, aggregate available borrowing capacity under the raised bank credit facilities is about $4.7 billion.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services comprise: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical transportation and services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems and in the Gulf of Mexico. The partnership’s assets comprise about 49,000 miles of pipelines; 225 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, petrochemicals, refined products and crude oil; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products in the United States and internationally.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), declined -1.96% to $30.95, during its last trading session.

Pepco Holdings and Exelon, reaffirmed they will continue to pursue the merger to deliver its noteworthy benefits to residents, businesses and communities in the District. Representatives from a broad group of organizations across the District – counting business, nonprofit, environmental, labor and faith groups – have voiced support for the merger.

Pepco Holdings and Exelon said they welcome further negotiation with District leaders about how the merger can best address the needs of D.C. families and businesses. Other states with jurisdiction over the merger — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia — have approved it.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, and hydroelectric generation facilities, in addition to wind and solar photovoltaic facilities.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY), lost -1.83% to $37.53.

Best Buy Co., Inc. declared the appointment of Karen McLoughlin to its Board of Directors. McLoughlin is the chief financial officer at Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of information technology, business process and consulting services.

McLoughlin, 50, joined Cognizant in 2003 and has spearheaded several critical transformation initiatives during her time with the company. She has been the chief financial officer since 2012, overseeing the company’s worldwide accounting and controllership, enterprise risk administration, financial planning and analysis, internal audit, investor relations, tax and treasury functions.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its stores offer consumer electronics compriseing primarily of television and home theaters; digital cameras and camcorders; DVD and Blu-ray players; portable electronics, such as MP3 devices, headphones and speakers, car stereo, navigation and satellite radio; and related accessories.

Finally, Alamos Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AGI), ended its last trade with 3.52% gain, and closed at $4.70.

Alamos Gold Inc., declared the purchase of 8,000,000 common shares (the Shares) of AuRico Metals Inc. (AuRico), representing about 6.34% of the outstanding common shares of AuRico (the Transaction). The Shares are being attained by Alamos by way of private placement at a price of C$0.70 per Share.

Preceding to the Transaction, Alamos owned directly 5,767,855 common shares of AuRico, which represented about 4.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AuRico. Upon completion of the Transaction, Alamos will hold 13,767,855 common shares of AuRico, representing about 10.92% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AuRico.

Alamos carried out the Transaction for investment purposes and may improvement or decrease its investment based on market conditions. AuRico has granted Alamos a right to take part in future financings for a period of two years, subject to certain terms, to maintain its pro-rata interest.

Alamos Gold, Inc. operates as an intermediate gold producer primarily in North America. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Young-Davidson gold mine, which comprises mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres in Northern Ontario, Canada.

