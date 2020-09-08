Three Best Stocks News Alert: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), Encana (NYSE:ECA) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)s shares inclined 0.25% to $44.81.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has market value of $181.74 billion while its EPS was booked as $2.41 in the last 12 months. The stock has 4.07 billion shares outstanding while 64.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 60.30% while net profit margin was 7.70%. Beta value of the company was 0.31; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) is a holding company that, acting through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment includes the Cellco Partnership doing business as Verizon Wireless.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)s shares gained 1.39% to $56.75.

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) has beta value of 0.11. The company has the market capitalization of $21.14 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 6.90% while its return on equity ratio was 79.30%. ATR value of company was 1.99 while stock volatility for week was 3.27% while for month was 3.54%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -2.83 and its current ratio was -0.60.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal wholly owned subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 118 seats, and its regional operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

At the end of Mondays trade, Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA)s shares dipped -3.83% to $8.28.

Encana Corporation (USA) (ECA) offered 13.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has -3.40% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 6.00%. The company has $7.23 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 67.20%. Its price to book ratio was 0.89. Volatility of the stock was 5.20% for the week while for the month booked as 6.14%.

Encana Corporation is engaged in the business of the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

