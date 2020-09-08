News Buzz: Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) Provides Bank Borrowing Update.

On Thursday, Shares of Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) traded at $2.92 by dwindled -4.58% with price volatility of 24.84% for a week and 20.51% for a month plus price volatility’s Average True Range for 14 days was 0.46 and its beta stands at 2.94 times.

Stocks after opening at $3.05 hit high price of $3.08 and on last session stock held volume of 3,112,175 shares which was unexpectedly lower than its average volume of 3,758,320shares.

A U.S based company, Stone Energy is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, The company declared that it has borrowed $385 million under Stones Bank Credit Facility, which represents substantially all of the remaining undrawn amount that was available under the Credit Facility. These funds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes. As of March 10, 2016, following the funding of this borrowing, the aggregate principal amount of borrowings under the Credit Facility was $477 million. This is in addition to about $19 million of outstanding letters of credit. The bank borrowings will initially bear an interest rate of about 5 percent. On March 10, 2016, the banks offered notice to Stone under the Credit Facility of a request for a borrowing base redetermination. Stone anticipates that the borrowing base will be reduced to an amount below the current borrowings.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer David Welch stated, We felt it important to improvement our liquidity in the current low price commodity environment to ensure we have adequate financial flexibility. We will continue to explore various options to strengthen our balance sheet, counting alternatives to address our debt position.

Stone has retained Lazard as its financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal advisor to assist the Company in analyzing and considering financial, transactional and planned alternatives. Vinson & Elkins LLP will continue to provide ongoing corporate and finance representation.

Short-term as well long term investors always focus on the liquidity of the stocks so for that concern, liquidity measure in recent quarter results of the company was recorded 0.90 as current ratio and on the opponent side the debt to equity ratio was 0.00 and long-term debt to equity ratio also remained 0.00.

As the owner ship concerns stock institutional ownership remained 98.80% while insider ownership included 2.40%. The share capital of SGY has 55.29 Million outstanding shares amid them 192.51 Million shares have been floated in market.

For investors focus on the performance of the stocks so the SGY showed weekly ahead performance of 18.70% which was maintained for the month at 15.42%. Correspondingly the negative performance for the quarter was remained 39.92% and if took notice on yearly performance that was 81.74% whereas the year to date performance halted at 31.93%.

Stone Energy Corporation has a simple moving average of 33.91 % over the last 20 days. The simple moving average for the last 200 days stands at -54.55%. Stone Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.94 and the weekly and monthly volatility stands at 24.84% and 20.51% respectively.

The weekly performance is 18.70%, and the quarterly performance is at -39.92%. The monthly performance is 15.42% and the yearly performance is -81.74%. The performance for Year to Date (YTD) is -31.93%.

Stone Energy Corporation has earnings per share of -$19.75 and the earnings per share growth for this year is -448.60%. The ROI is -102.70% and the return on equity for Stone Energy Corporation as stated earlier, is currently at -272.90%.The return on assets (ROA) for Stone Energy Corporation is -56.30%.