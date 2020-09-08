Mix Active Stocks Traders Alert: Qlik Technologies (NASDAQ:QLIK), Amphenol (NYSE:APH), Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK)s shares inclined 3.12% to $34.67.

Qlik (QLIK), declared financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2015

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2015 was $141.2 million, an enhance of 8% from $131.3 million for the third quarter of 2014. On a constant currency basis, total revenue raised 20% contrast to the third quarter of 2014. License revenue for the third quarter of 2015 was $69.8 million, an enhance of 3% from $67.5 million for the third quarter of 2014. On a constant currency basis, license revenue raised 15% contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2015 was ($8.1) million, contrast to a GAAP loss from operations of ($8.6) million for the third quarter of 2014. Non-GAAP income from operations was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2014.

GAAP net loss was ($16.0) million for the third quarter of 2015, or ($0.17) per diluted common share, contrast to a GAAP net loss of ($14.4) million, or ($0.16) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2014. Non-GAAP net income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2015, or $0.02 per diluted common share, contrast to non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2014. GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) for the third quarter of 2015 comprise a $2.3 million foreign exchange loss contrast to a $1.7 million foreign exchange loss in the third quarter of 2014.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2015 were $321.2 million contrast to $244.0 million at December 31, 2014. Net cash offered by operating activities was $56.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, contrast to $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2014.

Qlik Technologies Inc. provides user-driven business intelligence solutions that enable customers to make business decisions. The company develops, commercializes, and implements software products and related services.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)s shares gained 3.27% to $52.08.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) stated third quarter 2015 diluted earnings per share of $0.65 contrast to $0.58 not taking into account one-time items for the comparable 2014 period. On an as stated basis, diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2014 was $0.57. Such per share amount for the 2014 quarter comprised of a charge for acquisition-related transaction costs of $3 million ($0.01 per share). Sales for the third quarter of 2015 were $1.460 billion contrast to $1.359 billion for the 2014 period. Currency translation had the effect of decreasing sales by about $48 million in the third quarter of 2015 contrast to the 2014 period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2015, diluted earnings per share not taking into account one-time items was $1.80, contrast to $1.62 for the comparable 2014 period. On an as stated basis diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 was $1.78, contrast to $1.60 for the comparable 2014 period. The 2015 period comprises a charge for acquisition-related transaction costs of $6 million ($0.02 per share). The 2014 period comprised of the charge for acquisition-related transaction costs of $3 million ($0.01 per share) described above and a charge of $2 million ($0.01 per share) related to the amortization of the value associated with attained backlog regarding an acquisition accomplished by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2013. Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 were $4.138 billion contrast to $3.919 billion for the 2014 period. Currency translation had the effect of decreasing sales by about $149 million for the first nine months of 2015 contrast to the 2014 period.

Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt, stated, “For the third quarter 2015, we are very happy to report new records in sales and EPS of $1.460 billion and $0.65, respectively. Sales raised a strong 7% in US dollars and 11% in local currencies over the preceding year, with robust growth in the Mobile Devices and Automotive markets. Our growth was driven both organically and through the Company’s successful acquisition program, and was partially offset by the negative impact of translation from the stronger dollar. EPS reached a new record of $0.65, growing 12%, not taking into account one-time items, over the comparable 2014 quarter. The Company’s unique entrepreneurial culture continues to drive strong operating leverage in the business, resulting in a 30 basis point year-over-year enhance in operating margins, not taking into account one-time items, to 20.2% in the third quarter 2015. This excellent performance is a direct result of our dynamic administration team’s ability to drive margin expansion through outstanding operational execution and an unrelenting focus on all elements of cost. I am very proud of our organization as we continued to execute very well in the third quarter, despite a market environment which became more challenging as the quarter progressed.”

Amphenol Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)s shares surged 5.60% to $52.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS), declared third quarter 2015 results from ongoing operations and confirmed its 2015 annual outlook for earnings per share.

Third Quarter 2015

For the third quarter of 2015, sales were $1.24 billion, an enhance of 17 percent over the third quarter of 2014. Earnings per share were $0.61, contrast to $0.52 in the preceding-year quarter. EPS before charges/gains were $0.64, contrast to $0.52 the same quarter last year. Operating income was $160.3 million, contrast to $129.5 million in the preceding-year quarter. Operating income before charges/gains was $167.7 million, contrast to $131.3 million the same quarter last year, up 28 percent.

For each segment in the third quarter of 2015, contrast to the preceding-year quarter:

Cabinet sales raised 33 percent from the preceding year. Not Taking Into Account the impact of the Norcraft acquisition, sales raised 10 percent, with the dealer channel growing 11 percent and in-stock cabinet and vanities increasing strong double digits. Cabinet operating margin before charges/gains grew 250 basis points to 10.6 percent.

Plumbing sales raised 5 percent, with growth across the U.S. wholesale and retail channels and China. Not Taking Into Account the impact of Canadian currency, plumbing sales raised 8 percent.

Door sales were up 8 percent with growth in both the wholesale and retail channels.

Security sales raised 2 percent driven by SentrySafe and Master Lock U.S. retail. Sales were partially offset by the impact of Canadian currency and the European market.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, security applications, and storage. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security.