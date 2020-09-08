Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Target Price Update. | Stocks Newswire

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) received a buy rating from Cantor Fitzgerald, a week before the firm’s Q2 earnings report for the FY16. The firm will release the Q2 earnings on the 27th of October, before the markets are scheduled to open for the day. It is yet to be seen if the deceleration experienced by the Chinese markets, and the slowdown in economic growth there will affect the firm’s earnings for thie quarter. The downward trend of the company’s stocks had already made the firm a participant of the slowdown. But, how much of the firm’s economy will be affected is yet to be seen.

The firm traded 1.45 points higher i.e. 2.09% higher on Thursday. The firm was shown to be performing well even after the markets closed for the day. The firm opened at $70.16 and escalated to $71.63 before closing at $70.93 on Thursday. The 50 day moving average price and the 200 moving average price recorded by the company is $64.96 and $78.01 respectively. The one year high and one year low price as recorded by the firm stands at $52.20 and $120.

The firm had last reported its quarterly earnings on 12th August where it had reported a 0.59 EPS as against the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had earned a revenue $3.27 Bn as against the estimated $3.43 Bn. According to equities analysts the estimated EPS for the current year is $16.55. The firm has received an overweight rating and has given a $99.5 price target to the firm.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) creates and broadcasts popular music, and entertainment shows. The firm has received a sell rating from Zacks. The consensus earning estimate for the company stands at 3 cents per share. The revenue reported by the firm is $1169.7 while it was estimated at $1150. The firm opened at $3.94 on Thursday. It achieved a high of $4.05 before closing at $3.97. It gained 1.53% which translates to 0.06 points at the markets on Thursday

The shares of the firm have received a year to date performance of 13.43%. The shares have improved by 0.25% in the past week while has rose by 3.66% in the past four weeks. The price target for the firm has been upped in accordance with this rising performance. The price target which was $4 has been now improved to $4.6. It’s time to keep a close watch on the shares of these two firms, as their performance is gradually improving.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets.