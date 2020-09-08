Active Stocks News Alert: PMC-Sierra Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCS), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN) | Stocks Newswire

HEADLINES: BioClinica®, Inc., a specialty clinical trials services and technology provider, declared that it has attained Synowledge to expand its offering into the growing drug safety and regulatory business process outsourcing market. Headquartered in Miami, Synowledge specializes in pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and information technology services to support biopharmaceutical companies with recording, analyzing and reporting adverse drug events.

This acquisition extends BioClinicas solutions into an important new area for our customers, said BioClinica President and Chief Executive Officer John Hubbard. Synowledge is a highly regarded provider that biopharmaceutical corporations trust to manage the critical process of monitoring and reporting adverse drug events. Its capabilities complement our deep scientific expertise and technology-enabled services that support our customers in developing and bringing new drugs to market as safely and efficiently as possible.

Since its founding in 2006, Synowledge has grown rapidly to serve many of the worlds leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. The company offers pharmacovigilance services across all therapeutic areas and stages of drug development, counting case processing, aggregate reporting, medical literature review, call center support and signal detection. Synowledge employs a highly skilled global workforce of more than 500 people who provide customers with around-the-clock expertise and support remotely or onsite. The company also offers information technology services for drug safety applications.

Sankesh Abbhi, who founded Synowledge, said, We are very happy to become part of BioClinica. Our companies share a deep commitment to serving our customers and supporting their aims through highly specialized expertise and tailored solutions. Together, we offer customers a broader set of services and raised access to resources that support their overall drug development process.

Effective right away, Mr. Abbhi will serve as senior vice president and head of global safety and regulatory solutions. He will report to Mukhtar Ahmed, president of BioClinicas eClinical Solutions Division.

Synowledge is a proven industry leader in the adoption of pharmacovigilance and regulatory technologies, said Mr. Ahmed. With its depth of expertise in business process execution, data analysis and application-managed services, we will further extend our eClinical product and services portfolio so that we can provide our customers with a comprehensive offering that spans across the life sciences landscape.

BioClinica is a specialty clinical trials services provider that improves the development of new medical therapies by delivering expertise and technologies that enhance clinical research data and analytics, worldwide. The company offers industry-leading medical imaging services, enterprise eClinical technologies, clinical research centers and cardiovascular safety solutions that bring quality and efficiency to every phase of clinical development. BioClinicas experience spans three decades and comprises thousands of studies in all therapeutic areas.

Synowledge is a specialized Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs and IT services provider that assists and enables small, medium and large life sciences organizations to satisfy their global regulatory requirements. The Synowledge team comprises of highly qualified and skilled experts who are committed to assisting companies meet and exceed the challenging demands of the R&D lifecycle.

U.S. STOCKS NEWS: On Friday, Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), lost -0.48% to $10.37.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the third quarter 2015 common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend is payable October 30, 2015, to common shareholders of record on September 30, 2015. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2015.

Dividends may be reinvested through the Companys Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. Plan information may be obtained from the Plan Administrator, Computershare at 1-800-301-5234, at www.annaly.com, or by contacting the Company.

Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its shareholders from its investments. Annaly is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”). Annaly is managed and advised by Annaly Administration Company LLC.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related assets; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEMKT:CANF), inclined 49.39% to $4.90, during its last trading session.

Can-Fite BioPharma declared that it has reached definitive agreements with institutional investors to receive gross proceeds of $9 million.

In connection with the offering, the Company will issue 2,068,966 registered American Depository Shares (ADSs) of Can-Fite at a purchase price of $4.35 per ADS in a registered direct offering. Additionally, for each ADS purchased by investors, the investors will receive an unregistered warrant to purchase one-half of an ADS. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.25 per ADS, shall be exercisable six months following the issuance date and will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date. The closing of the offering is predictable to take place on or about September 23, 2015, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and ophthalmic diseases.

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), inclined 0.94% to $46.14, during its last trading session.

The Williams Companies board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.64 on the company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2015, to holders of record at the close of business September 24, 2015.

The new amount is an improvement of $0.08, or 14 percent, from the third-quarter 2014 dividend and an improvement of $0.05, or 8.5 percent, from the previous quarter. The improvement is consistent with dividend guidance Williams issued July 29, 2015 as part of its second-quarter earnings declaration.

The process to explore a range of planned alternatives declared by Williams on June 21, 2015, following receipt of an unsolicited proposal to acquire Williams, is ongoing.

Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Williams Partners, Access Midstream, and Williams NGL & Petchem Services. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Finally, Shares of Linn Energy, LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), ended its last trade with -3.47% loss, and closed at $3.34.

Alerian declared that following the close of business on Friday, September 18, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP (BWP), Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (CPPL), and Vanguard Natural Resources LLC (VNR) will be added to the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and the Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (CME:AMZE).

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners provides transportation, storage, gathering and processing of natural gas and liquids. Columbia Pipeline Partners owns, operates, and develops natural gas pipelines, storage, and related midstream assets. Vanguard Natural Resources focuses on the acquisition, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP), Linn Energy LLC (LINE), and Memorial Production Partners LP (MEMP) will be removed from the two indices following the close of business on September 18.

The 50 constituents of the Alerian MLP Index will be rebalanced on a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted basis in accordance with the existing index methodology. The 50 constituents of the Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index will be rebalanced on an equal-weighted basis in accordance with the existing index methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from the index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

Linn Energy, LLC, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Unites States. Its properties are located in the Rockies, the Hugoton Basin, California, east Texas and north Louisiana, the Mid-Continent, the Permian Basin, Michigan/Illinois, and south Texas.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.