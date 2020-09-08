Active Social Stocks News Update: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO )

During Wednesday’s Current trade, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), lost -0.01% to $92.88.

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), is making it easier for you to shop directly in Facebook. That way, you have one less reason to leave Facebook. wired

The company has partnered with e-commerce service Shopify to enable merchants who uses Shopify’s services to sell their products directly in a new Shop section on Facebook Pages, a feature Facebook is pushing as a better mobile alternative for businesses than the web. wired

“Our aim is to make it easy to sell products where the customers are,�? says Shopify’s director of product, Satish Kanwar, “and increasingly that’s on mobile.�? Wired report

Payment processing and transaction tracking will be handled by Shopify, and Facebook will not be taking a cut for items sold on the site. While the companies have been testing this feature for a few thousand users, it will roll it out in the coming weeks for all of Shopify’s merchants on Facebook.

The Shopify declaration recently is just one of the ways Facebook is making itself into a kind of digital mall. Shopify and Facebook have been testing “buy buttons�? since last summer, and Facebook says it’s also testing other ways for shoppers to buy products on Pages, both from merchants directly and through other e-commerce partners. wired

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications. The company’s products comprise Facebook mobile app and Website that enable people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Messenger, a mobile-to-mobile messaging application available on Android, iOS, and Windows phone devices; Instagram, a mobile application that enable people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; and WhatsApp Messenger, a cross-platform mobile messaging application that allows people to exchange messages on iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows phone, and Nokia devices. As of December 31, 2014, it had 1.19 billion monthly active users and 890 million daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), inclined 0.40% to $27.28, during its current trading session.

Twitter, Inc. (Twitter) is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The Company offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and platform and data partners.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) declared a partnership with payments processor Stripe Inc. that will let the social media sites users buy goods using a 140-character tweet. The deal is predictable to significantly boost Twitters user engagement and could also assist the site grow its user base.

On Tuesday, Twitter declared that it would be adding the option to make political donations on its site through a partnership with Stripe Inc. as well. The little blue bird wont get a cut of the donations, but is likely to benefit from politicians paying to promote their tweets.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), during its Wednesday’s current trading session increased 0.42 % to $196.27.

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet. The Companys three product lines comprise Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

Shares of LinkedIn Corp (NYSE: LNKD) have risen 3.11 percent in the last month.

Brean Capital’s Sarah Hindlian has upgraded the rating on LinkedIn from Sell to Hold.

With many of the concerns having mostly played out, the risk/reward appears more balanced at present.

Hindlian believes that Sales Navigator was disappointing and is likely to have cannibalized the company’s premium subscriptions. Talent Solutions, on the other hand, has been seeing meaningful slowing in growth with the high penetration of “price insensitive�? large businesses. American City Business Journals

“We continue to believe that a lack of differentiation between Sales Navigator and Premium Subscriptions products risks cannibalization, but we feel this is now incorporated into estimates,�? Hindlian stated.

On the other hand, Premium Subscription is predictable to see 22 percent growth in 3Q15, before growth accelerates seasonally in 4Q15. Hindlian anticipates Premium Subs to deliver 26 percent year-on-year growth in FY15, lower than the 42 percent growth seen in FY14.

With regard to Talent Solutions, growth is predictable to stay in the mid to high 20 percent range in FY15, before falling to the low 20 percent range in FY16. The revenue contribution from Lynda is predictable to, however, mask this deceleration to some extent. American City Business Journals

LinkedIn Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates an online professional network worldwide. The company, through its proprietary platform, allows members to create, manage, and share their professional identity online; build and engage with their professional networks; access shared knowledge and insights; and find business opportunities. It also offers LinkedIn mobile applications across a range of platforms and languages, counting iOS for iPhone and iPad, Android, Blackberry, Nokia Asha, and Windows Mobile; and a public Website that allows developers to integrate its content and services into their applications.

Finally, Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO ), gained 0.32%, to $31.13.

Yahoo! Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in providing Internet search, communication and digital content. The Company manages its business geographically: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

Yahoo! Inc.’s plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. without incurring a multibillion-dollar tax bill were left in doubt after U.S. officials outlined new concerns over transactions that mostly are intended to cut tax obligations. Bloomberg

The Internal Revenue Service said Monday that it has misgivings about deals like the one Yahoo is contemplating. The new notice shows that the IRS is stepping up scrutiny of transactions in which the business being spun off contains mainly investment assets or when the active business is small. Shares of the Web company rose 2.4 percent to $31.04 at the close in New York on Tuesday, leaving them down 39 percent this year. Bloomberg

U.S. Treasury officials and the IRS “are most concerned about transactions that result in the distributing corporation or the controlled corporation owning a substantial amount of cash, portfolio stock or securities, or other investment assets, in relation to the value of all of its assets and its qualifying business assets,�? the IRS said. Bloomberg added

Yahoo! Inc. provides search and display advertising services on Yahoo properties and associate sites worldwide. The company offers Yahoo Search that serves as a starting point to navigate the Internet and discover information; and Yahoo Answers, which enables users to seek, discover, and share knowledge and opinions across mobile phones, tablets, and desktops.

