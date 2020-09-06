VPR Brands Continues to Grow

VPR Brands is a technology holding company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components.

The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Electronic cigarettes (also known as ecigs) are devices which deliver nicotine through atomization, or vaping of e-liquids and without smoke and other chemicals constituents typically found in traditional tobacco burning cigarette products.

It recently announced strong results for the latest quarter. VPR Brands generated revenues of $61,526, while its cost of sales were standing around $36,936 which leaves the company with a gross profit of $24,590.

Its CEO said, “We have achieved a huge milestone and had our first quarter of revenue for the company, while a modest amount of $61,526 in sales this represents our initial entry into over 100 retail vape shops with our new HELIUM brand E-Liquid in the United states and abroad including the United Kingdom and China. We began shipping our HELIUM brand product in late April and continued placing product through May and June‎. We have already received and shipped reorders from customers and distributors on the initial placement as their initial stock had sold through.”

In the month of July, VPR Brands acquired Vapor Corp’s brands, the wholesale business assets and operations. Looking ahead the company is seeking to acquire the small businesses and brands with each catering to a different market segment and price category from the Vape Shop market with its HELIUM brand to the alternative medicinal market.

Its stock currently trades around $0.04 a share, with a 52 week range of $0.25 – $1.10 a share. The company has outstanding shares around 44,292,125, while authorized share are standing around 99,000,000,000.