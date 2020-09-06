Vapir Enterprises Inc. ( OTCQB:VAPI)

Vapir Enterprises Inc. ( OTCQB:VAPI) invent, develop and manufacture revolutionary, state-of-the-art and user friendly medical-grade vaporization devices. Its vaporizers extract active ingredients from source by a unique and a proprietary process, and deliver very high quality, natural vapor for the best user experience.

The company’s stock currently trades around $0.09 a share with a market capitalization of $4.36 million. Its average daily share volume is around 1500 shares. Its outstanding shares are standing around 49,766,833, while authorized shares at 100,000,000.

Vapir is seeking to expand its foot-prints through acquisitions and partnerships. It recently announced distribution partnership With Germany-Based Reinhart Wholesale. Founded by Principal/CEO, Lukas Reinhart, Reinhart Wholesale is the leading distributor of vaporizers in Europe with over 5,000 brick-and-mortar customers in Germany alone. Reinhart also maintains a major retail and eCommerce footprint in the UK, Poland, Spain, Italy, and Netherlands.

The company has been expanding its foot-prints and has recently appointed new new Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer.

Vapir Enterprises and Phillips & King / Kretek International recently formed distribution partnership in North America.

Phillips & King International is the leading distributor of specialty tobacco, vapor, and alternative smoking products in the U.S. Since 1906, the company has built a strong reputation by focusing on independent brick-and-mortar shops. They employ more than 40 inside and outside sales staff who call on thousands of shops in all 50 states, US Virgin Islands, Guam, and Puerto Rico. The company offers a diverse selection of products totaling 18,000 SKUs warehoused in a 150,000 sq. ft. semi-automated facility.