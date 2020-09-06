Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCQB:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCQB:TURV) is building a new water paradigm for the arid regions of the southwestern United States. Two Rivers assembles its water assets by acquiring irrigated farmland with senior water rights because 85% of water rights in the arid southwest are owned by agricultural interests.

The company’s stock currently trade around $0.45 per share with a 52-week range of $0.85 a share to $0.12 a share. The company has a market capitalization of $14 million with an average daily share volume of 45,128 shares. Its authorized shares are standing around 100,000,000 share, while outstanding shares are around 26,980,811.

Two Rivers Water & Farming and their subsidiary GrowCo are in the last phases of finishing their first cutting edge, mechanical scale nursery for developing cannabis in Colorado. Utilizing horticultural expertise and involvement with logistics, they construct current, high-effectiveness nurseries that help cannabis agriculturists twofold their yield at a large portion of the expense versus routine warehouse developing operations.

Their first office has a 91,000 sq ft nursery and 15,000 sq ft distribution warehouse. At the point when the second nursery is finished, GrowCo will have 180,000 square feet of develop space and an aggregate of 360,000 square feet is normal in Colorado before the end of 2016. This will make GrowCo the biggest administrator of cannabis nursery offices in the nation.

Recently, they declared that their accomplice Suncanna had their permit to develop pot endorsed in Pueblo County, Colorado. This is a noteworthy stride forward for GrowCo as far as month to month incomes and income. I anticipate that huge changes will their financials starting next quarter.