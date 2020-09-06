Trending Stock to Observe: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), declared that Mr. Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman, will take part in a fireside chat at the 14th Annual Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit. The session is planned at 10:30a.m. Singapore Time on November 17, 2015. The conference will be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Singapore.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates Taobao Marketplace, an online shopping destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a group buying marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), traded at dropped -1.37% and is priced at $78.76, on Thursday. The company holds the market capitalization of $199.93B

In the last five days of trading, the company has declined about -6.01% while it has gained over 12.03% in the past 1 month.

The 50 and 20 days moving average for the company is 12.86% and 0.12% respectively. A total volume of 18,840,393 shares was traded across the day, as compared to its average daily volume of 20,054,400 shares. The 52 week low and high for the company is $57.20 and $120.00 respectively.

BABA, latest closing price of $78.76 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $77.75. Its 52-week range has been $57.20 $120.00; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $115.63 achieved on Nov 17, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $57.20 faced on Sep 29, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -7.75% which was maintained at -33.37% in this year.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.80 This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

