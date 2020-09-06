Active Stocks Watch List: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), lost -1.36% to $73.17.

Yum! Brands, declared that it intends to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies, each with compelling and distinct strategies and investment characteristics. The transaction will create two powerful, best-in-class companies, each with a separate planned focus:

Yum! China, a market leader with decades of accumulated consumer loyalty and world-class operations in China, will become a franchisee of Yum! Brands in Mainland China. It will have exclusive rights to three category-leading brands: KFC, China’s leading quick-service restaurant concept, and a favorite of Chinese consumers; Pizza Hut, by far the leading casual dining brand; and Taco Bell, which is expanding globally but is not yet in China, providing noteworthy upside potential.

Yum! China will have an attractive investment profile and noteworthy opportunity for growth. The Company is predictable to have no noteworthy debt, with substantial financial capacity to invest in its business. A favorite of China’s growing middle class, Yum! China has the potential to grow to 20,000 restaurants or more in the future from about 6,900 restaurants recently. The business also has noteworthy sales and profit growth potential in its existing restaurants, which the Company plans to capture over time by growing its core offerings and expanding further into new initiatives such as home delivery.

Yum! Brands, one of the world’s largest restaurant companies with three iconic brands, will focus on expanding the presence and performance of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell around the world. These are three of the top ten U.S. and global QSR concepts. The Company will have an extremely attractive business model, with stable earnings, high profit margins, low capital intensity, and strong cash flow conversion. Yum! Brands will become more of a “pure play” franchisor over time, and is targeting having at least 95% of its restaurants owned and operated by franchisees by the end of 2017. It presently has a global base of over 41,000 restaurants, with about 2,000 new units being opened each year.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates quick service restaurants. It operates in five segments: YUM China, YUM India, the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a system of restaurants, which prepare, package, and sell various food items.

Shares of Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), declined -2.05% to $16.21, during its last trading session.

Dana Holding Corporation, declared it will take part in the Gabelli & Companys 39th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Las Vegas. President and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bill Quigley will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for about 30 minutes, starting at 1:30 p.m. PST.

Dana Holding Corporation manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-administration products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Finally, Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), ended its last trade with -0.57% loss, and closed at $63.15.

AFLAC Incorporated, declared that Eric Kirsch, the companys global chief investment officer, has been named to the Power 100 List of CIOs by Chief Investment Officer Magazine. It is the first time that Kirsch and Aflac have been represented on this prestigious list. According to CIO Magazine, Kirsch brought a track record of vision and success to Aflac when he was hired in 2011.

We are happy and proud that Chief Investment Officer Magazine recognized Erics contributions to our company with this tremendous accolade, Aflac Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Frederick Crawford said. Erics leadership in building a top-tier investment practice has been critical to creating and defending shareholder value in volatile capital markets. As a member of executive administration, Erics efforts have improved our strong franchise in the US and Japan ensuring the security that our customers need when they choose Aflac as their voluntary insurance provider.

According to CIO Magazine, the Power 100 was selected based upon five categories: innovation (30 percent), partnership(30 percent), talent development (20 percent), fund size (15 percent) and asset-owner tenure (5 percent).

Aflac Incorporated, through its partner, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, counting cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

