UpDate Stocks Traders Alert: Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), Boulder Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BDBD), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

On Friday, Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), gained 0.37% to $73.43.

Target Corporation, stated a successful start to its Black Friday weekend, with unprecedented results on Target.com and a strong turnout in stores on Thanksgiving Day.

“Target got a head start going into Black Friday with the record-breaking launch of Adele’s new album and our ‘10 Days of Deals’ promotion. The momentum continued with our Black Friday presale, and on Thanksgiving, we saw millions of shoppers take advantage of great offers online and in our stores. Overall, the response from our guests has been very positive, with some of the best days we’ve seen on Target.com,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman of the Board and CEO Target, who greeted holiday shoppers at the Jersey City Target Store in New Jersey on Thanksgiving. “We expect to see the demand continue throughout the weekend and into December as we offer more savings on the year’s most popular gifts, counting Star Wars and Apple products.”

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States and Canada. It offers household essentials, counting pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys; electronics, such as video game hardware and software; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, in addition to intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Shares of Boulder Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BDBD), inclined 0.27% to $10.95, during its last trading session.

Boulder Brands, declared its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015. For the third quarter of 2015 contrast to the equivalent period of 2014:

Net sales reduced 0.7% to $132.9 million. Foreign exchange rates negatively influenced the third quarter of 2015 by about $1.5 million.

Consumption, defined as sell-through at all channels, raised 0.5% in the third quarter.

GAAP operating income was $3.3 million. Not Taking Into Account certain items, non-GAAP operating income reduced 0.8% to $13.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA reduced 6.2% to $19.6 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2015 was $0.01, contrast to diluted loss per share of $2.17 in last year`s third quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2015 were $0.08, as contrast to $0.08 in last year`s third quarter.

The Company maintained its 2015 earnings outlook range of $0.20 per share to $0.25 per share.

2015 Third Quarter Results

Total Company net sales in the third quarter of 2015 reduced 0.7% to $132.9 million, contrast to net sales of $133.9 million in the third quarter of 2014.

Net sales for the Company`s Natural segment raised 6.6% to $89.0 million in the third quarter of 2015 contrast to $83.5 million in the third quarter of 2014. The Company`s gluten-free brands Udi`s and Glutino stated net sales growth of 7.7% and a decline of 5.9%, respectively. EVOL`s net sales raised 24.8%.

Net sales for the Company`s Balance segment reduced 12.8% to $43.9 million in the third quarter of 2015 contrast to $50.4 million in the third quarter of 2014. Earth Balance stated a net sales improvement of 3.6% in the third quarter of 2015 contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Boulder Brands Inc. provides health and wellness food solutions in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Natural and Balance. The Natural segment provides gluten free bread and baked goods, and frozen pizza and granola under the Udis brand name; shelf stable and frozen gluten free products, counting snack foods, frozen baked goods, and baking mixes under the Glutino brand name; and burritos, meals, and quesadillas under the EVOL brand name.

Finally, Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), ended its last trade with 0.46% gain, and closed at $53.97.

Merck, declared that the Board of Directors has raised the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.46 per outstanding share of the company’s common stock, up $0.01 from $0.45 per outstanding share paid last quarter. Payment will be made on Jan. 8, 2016, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2015.

“We continue to make scientific progress in some of the world’s most challenging areas of unmet medical need,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “The improvement in our dividend reflects confidence in our future and our ongoing commitment to creating value for shareholders.”

Merck last declared a dividend improvement in November 2014, when the Board raised the dividend from $0.44 to $0.45 per common share.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides health care solutions worldwide. The company offer therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal infections, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, male pattern hair loss, and fertility diseases.