Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

On Tuesday, Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), gained 1.56% to $32.24.

Juniper Networks, unveiled at its NXTWORK 2015 Customer Summit a disaggregated version of Juniper Networks® Junos® software to provide customers with ultimate choice in data center deployment options. Through disaggregation of Junos software, customers will have the ability to deploy third-party network services or applications directly on Juniper platforms in addition to have the option to program directly to Juniper systems using the supported Open Compute Project (OCP) defined software model.

Juniper also introduced recently the Juniper Networks QFX5200 line of access switches, the first platform to run the disaggregated Junos software in addition to support the emerging 25 and 50 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) standard. Combined, the switches and software will provide industry-leading network automation and programmability while providing customers flexibility in purchasing hardware separately from software with a pay-for-what-you-need software-licensing model.

Additionally, Juniper recently highlighted the rapid implementation of its Juniper Networks MetaFabric™ architecture and Juniper Networks Contrail software-defined networking (SDN) technologies across leading converged and hyper-converged stack solutions, assisting customers simplify and scale their data center and cloud infrastructures while ensuring long-term investment protection.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells high-performance network products and services worldwide. It provides various routing products, counting ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; M series edge routers; PTX series packet transport routers; and T series routers.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), inclined 0.38% to $18.46, during its last trading session.

PulteGroup, will present at the UBS Building & Building Products Annual CEO Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2015, at 10:00 am (ET).

PulteGroup, Inc., through its auxiliaries, engages in the homebuilding business; mortgage banking operations; and title operations in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on land.

Finally, Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), ended its last trade with 0.51% gain, and closed at $28.51.

Pepco Holdings and Exelon Corporation, declared that more than 25,000 District of Columbia residents have signed a petition in support of their merger in the past few weeks.

The petition says, in part: “I support the Pepco Holdings-Exelon merger in light of the recent settlement to provide greater benefits to D.C….It delivers greater benefits for D.C., with a settlement package that was specifically shaped to address the concerns of the D.C. Public Service Commission….The Pepco Holdings-Exelon merger is unequivocally in the public interest, and it’s the only way our neighbors, community members and local businesses in D.C. will gain these benefits.”

The full text of the petition is available at PHITomorrow.com. The number of petition signatures continues to grow daily.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, and hydroelectric generation facilities, in addition to wind and solar photovoltaic facilities.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Partnership News Overview: Microsoft Corporation (…Latest Active Stories For Investors: Facebook Inc …Most Active Stocks Stories For investors: National…Investors Focused Stocks: National Bank of Greece …Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Intrexon Corp (NY…Remarkable Stocks News Update: Universal Insurance…Remarkable Stocks News Review: United Technologies…Hottest Stocks Now: Texas Instruments Incorporated…Most Active Stocks Now: UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)…