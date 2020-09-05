Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LXRP) recently announced that it has closed the final tranche of the private placement equity financing. The last tranche was for 3,266,666 equity units, which are priced at US$0.06. With this announcement, the company is looking raise funds of US$196,000, which it will go to use for deployment and marketing of hemp based food products. This marijuana stock is under the radar.

In addition, the company is looking to use this cash for general & administration expanses and general working capital.

Lexaria Corp is one energizing marijuana penny stock that has everybody’s consideration due to its patent-pending bioavailability innovation, one of the most impenetrable offer structures for any bb in the division and a quickly developing steadfast shareholder base that trusts this one goes much higher.

The issue on everyone’s mind on LXRP is their patent-pending innovation intended to improve bioavailability with is the wellspring of all their ViPova(TM) items.

The organization’s strategy is to looks for undertakings that could give potential above-business sector returns. LXRP possesses half of ViPova(TM) that utilizations just legitimate CBD oil extracts, developed from lawful hemp in areas where it is lawful to do as such, in ViPova(TM)- branded tea.

Lexaria was at first enrolled in Nevada in 2005 to investigate and create oil and gas resources in generally safe territories of North America. The Company still possesses huge oil generation in Mississippi, creating oil from wells at the Belmont Lake oil field. LXRP still gets incomes from these wells.

The company’s stock is currently trading around $0.125 a share, .following a huge surge from $0.08 a share in the month of July So it is considered a penny stock. Its market capitalization currently stands around $5.97 million, while average volume is almost 42,078 shares. Its outstanding shares are around 44,553,286, while authorized shares at 210,000,000.