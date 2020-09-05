Fresh Stocks on the Move: Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)s shares declined -3.30% to $6.75.

Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (CX) has beta value of 2.75. The company has the market capitalization of $9.49 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -1.40% while its return on equity ratio was -5.00%. ATR value of company was 0.30 while stock volatility for week was 4.42% while for month was 3.89%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.86 and its current ratio was -0.90.

Cemex SAB de CV, declared that its operations on the United Kingdom (UK) were recognized with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Annual Award for Excellence in Vulnerable Road Users Safety. The award was sponsored by Transport for London and highlights the initiatives undertaken by CEMEX UK since 2004.

CEMEX UK’s ongoing efforts in road safety cover all areas of transport business: driver training; additional safety features on CEMEX’s large goods vehicles (LGVs); a comprehensive education program working with cyclists to highlight the dangers about LGVs; and close cooperation with industry bodies to assist achieve a national standard of safety features on vehicles and improvement the awareness of the issues involved.

The initiatives comprise innovations in safety features such as additional mirrors, proximity sensors and cameras added where appropriate to CEMEX vehicles; in addition to training sessions in safe urban driving for drivers in the London Readymix business, and awareness campaigns for cyclists.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating auxiliaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)s shares dropped -1.68% to $38.55.

Halliburton Company (HAL) is currently valued at $33.51 billion. The company has 855.81 million shares outstanding and 79.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.21 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.13. The company exchanged hands with 9.83 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 12.23 million shares. It beta stands at 1.45.

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates operate under two divisions, which form the basis for its two operating segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)s shares dipped -4.98% to $2.29.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) offered -26.30% EPS for prior five years. The company has 0.40% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 1.40%. The company has $910.25 million market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 53.40%. Its price to book ratio was 0.60. Volatility of the stock was 6.24% for the week while for the month booked as 7.09%.

Hecla Mining Company, declared it anticipates to release its third quarter 2015 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

A conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-855-760-8158 or for international by dialing 1-720-634-2922. The participant passcode is HECLA.

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company operates in three segments: the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi units.

