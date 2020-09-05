Eye-Catching Stocks – Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), lost -1.90% to $9.80.

Freeport-McMoRan declared the completion of its at-the-market offering of common stock declared on August 10, 2015. FCX raised $1 billion in gross proceeds through the sale of 96.7 million shares of FCX common stock in open market transactions since August 10, 2015. The shares were issued following FCX’s shelf registration statement.

FCX also declared recently that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a prospectus supplement under which it may offer and sell additional shares of common stock having aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 billion from time to time through designated sales agents. Sales of the common stock, if any, would be made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions or block trades on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices or as otherwise agreed with its agents.

FCX intends to use the net proceeds from these offerings for general corporate purposes, which may comprise, among other things, the repayment of amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and other borrowings and the financing of working capital and capital expenditures.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a natural resource company with an industry portfolio of mineral assets, oil and natural gas resources, and a production profile. FCX has organized its operations into six primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining, Molybdenum mines, and United States oil and gas operations.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), declined -2.46% to $31.90, during its last trading session.

Merck and Pfizer declared that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for the investigational cancer immunotherapy avelumab* for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer. Each year, there are about 1,500 new cases of MCC diagnosed in the US.

Avelumab (also referred to as MSB0010718C) is an investigational fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against programmed death-ligand 1 (anti-PD-L1). Merck and Pfizer are presently conducting a Phase II study (JAVELIN Merkel 200) to assess the safety and efficacy of avelumab in patients with metastatic MCC who have progressed after at least one prior chemotherapy regimen.

“We continue to dedicate noteworthyresources to accelerate our clinical trial program, with a aim of assisting patients who are fighting rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, such as Merkel cell carcinoma,” said Dr. Luciano Rossetti, Head of Global Research & Development at Merck’s biopharmaceutical business, Merck Serono. “It is encouraging to be comprised in the FDA’s orphan drug program as we eagerly await the results of our Phase II trial of avelumab in this deadly skin cancer.”

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its products comprise Lyrica, the Prevnar family of products, Enbrel, Celebrex, Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox, Sutent, EpiPen, Toviaz, Tygacil, Rapamune, Xalkori, Inlyta, Norvasc, BeneFIX, Genotropin and Enbrel, among others.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), inclined 1.16% to $28.81, during its last trading session.

Intel Corporation was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 118,949,171 shares, a decrease of 0.6% from the August 31st total of 119,651,683 shares, Marketbeat reports. Based on an average trading volume of 30,699,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Presently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company sells these platforms to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), and industrial and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industries.

Finally, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), ended its last trade with -0.51% loss, and closed at $6.80.

Rite Aid Corporation’s new marketing campaign to stop the flu goes right to the heart of where most people actually get sick – at work. The campaign, created by Rite Aid’s long-time agency MARC USA, is built around the insight that it’s important to protect yourself from the flu because others around you don’t and that Rite Aid gives you more tools to protect yourself with flu shots in store and at the workplace.

In 15 and 30 second TV spots now airing, we watch as a sneezing, wheezing colleague blows out his birthday candles at an office celebration. Co-workers cringe as he tries to pass out pieces of cake. Even the lady in the “I love cake” t-shirt runs in fear as a super reminds us that 63% of co-workers don’t get a flu shot (according to a 2014 CDC study).

The message is echoed in radio, print, digital and in-store assets with calls to action like: “Get your flu shot – 65% say they would fly with the flu” and “Get your flu shot – 33% don’t wash their hands after sneezing.” Worse yet, at least one in four will come to work sick. So, the only way to be protected is to get a flu shot.

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, which are referred to as front-end products. The Companys drugstores primary business is pharmacy services. It operates about 4,570 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. Its front-end products comprise over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise and various other every day and convenience products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.