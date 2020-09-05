BREAKING NEWS (Get an iPhone 6s for $1 This Weekend): Hot News Update: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) & Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

On Friday, Zoes Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES)s shares inclined 3.15% to $33.07.

EPS ratio was -0.16. The company has 19.38 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $641.02 million. Price to book ratio was -5.16. Net profit margin of the company was -0.20% while gross profit margin was 67.80%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 6.83% while for the week was recorded as 4.82%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Zoes Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) stands at $37.89 according to 9 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $52.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $32.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.30. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Zoes Kitchen, Inc. (Zoes) primarily develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a range of Mediterranean dishes. As of December 29, 2014, the Company had 129 Company-owned restaurants and three franchise restaurants in 15 states across the United States.

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)s shares dropped -4.44% to $9.47.

EROS Its past 5-day performance at 33.76%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -55.25%. The stock, as of last close, traded 38.45% up from its 52 week low and was -75.72% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -58.59% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -56.04% and -20.09% respectively.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) stands at $30.00 according to 3 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $44.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $21.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.80. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language films in multiple formats around the world. The Company has a film library of over 2,300 films and over 700 additional films for which it holds digital rights only.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG)s shares dipped -1.95% to $5.54.

FIG has market capitalization of $2.45 billion. Its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -1.70%. The company offered earning per share of $0.22 while its 215.71 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -30.92%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.96% while for the month it was shown at 3.61%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) stands at $8.40 according to 5 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $10.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $6.50.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.20. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm with approximately $67.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2014. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds and companies, including related managed accounts (collectively, the Fortress Funds). Fortress makes investments in these funds. Fortress has three primary sources of income from the Fortress Funds: management fees, incentive income and investment income on its investments in the funds.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.