BOEING STOCK

About the company

Boeing is a US-based cosmopolitan firm that deals in designing, manufacturing and selling all kinds of aircraft. The CEO of this company is Dennis Muilenburg. This company was founded on 15 July 1916 in Seattle, Washington, the United States by William Boeing. Currently, its headquarters are located in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Its products such as airplanes, rotorcraft, missiles, satellites, comms gear and rockets are famous worldwide.

As of 2018, the total yearly revenue of the company was $101,127 with a net income was $10,460 and the price per share was $319.05. The total number of employees in 2018 was 153,000. In the past 10 years, the company has seen wonderful growth with very few ups and downs. One of its greatest rival companies is Airbus which has also maintained its position as one of the leading aircraft companies worldwide.

Boeing is the largest producer of airliners in America and exports its aircraft in over 150 countries. The company is constantly working towards making new and advanced technology products. The company is structured well with three units one each for Defense, Security, and Space. Another unit, Boeing Global Services started functioning on 1 July 2017. Boeing Capital Corporation is the financial managing unit of this firm.

Is Boeing stock a good choice to invest in?

Undoubtedly Boeing is one of the best companies, but recently the company has suffered a little. After the 737 Max crash in March 2019, things are not going sound in the company. The CEO of the company has acknowledged the technical issues with the plane causing the crash. This has proved to be a setback for the stocks of the company. Analyzing the latest trends, Boeing stock is not very popular among investors.

52 Week Range: $292.47- $446.01

Volume: 2,373,371

Average Volume: 5,706,628

Forward Dividend and Yield: 8.22 (8.41%)

For coming back on track, the company needs to buck up and again prove the people that it is still the best and most reliable company. The latest good news is that the Paris Air show might help the company restore its little broken reputation. It always takes time to win people’s trust back but a company like Boeing will manage to do this soon because the company is working hard. If one trusts the company diligently, it is a good choice to invest in because as a company it has a big name spread across the world.

Airbus is causing big tensions for the company as it has got an opportunity to carry further its name in the field of aircraft manufacturing. Even though Boeing has apologized for its mistakes but rival companies leave no stone unturned when it comes to making their name and fame and same is the case with Airbus.

The current stock rate of Boeing is going up and down between its recent 52-week range and if it really is able to become the famous Boeing once again, there is no rival to beat it and for the shareholders, it will become a clear game of profit.