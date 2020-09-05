Active Stocks News Recap: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

On Friday, Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), lost -0.41% to $33.77.

Paypal Holdings declared that it received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to 3 million shares of PayPal’s common stock at a price of $32.80 per share in cash. The offering price is 4.6 percent below the closing price per share of PayPal’s common stock on September 9, 2015, the last trading day before the offer was commenced. The offer is for about 0.25 percent of the outstanding shares of PayPal’s common stock.

PayPal does not endorse TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares. PayPal is not associated with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or the mini-tender offer documentation.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PayPal) is a technology platform company, which enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants around the world. The Company focuses on its consumers, merchants, friends and family to access and move their money through its platform using various devices, such as mobile, tablets, personal computers and wearables.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), inclined 1.08% to $93.47, during its last trading session.

PepsiCo declared a continued and strengthened commitment to develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) talent and workforce skills, mentorship and advocacy through partnerships and education.

As part of its ongoing STEM efforts, the PepsiCo Foundation has given a $1 million grant to support the New York Academy of Sciences Global STEM Alliance, which inspires high school students to pursue STEM careers. U.S. STEM jobs are predictable to grow 17 percent between 2008 and 2018,1 yet Americans and nationalities around the world are struggling to meet the demand as students opt out of STEM careers at an alarming rate due to lack of training, access or interest. In 2020, the U.S. will demand 123 million high skilled STEM workers, but will be met with only 50 million qualified to fill these roles2.

The PepsiCo Foundation grant will allow the New York Academy of Sciences to create The Junior Academy, as part of the Global STEM Alliance. In the first phase of the 3-year grant, 250 secondary school students in underserved populations in the U.S. will be selected to take part in the social learning platform, which gives them access to unique content and programming. These students will progress through a selection of curricula and challenges developed specifically for the newly created Junior Academy. Unlike other STEM programs, The Junior Academy allows the students flexibility through self-directed learning. Gamification techniques will be leveraged to engage and incentivize students. In addition, Junior Academy students will have access to mentors from corporate partner organizations or STEM expert networks. Over the grant’s three years, the aim is to significantly improvement the number of students engaged and to expand globally.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PepsiCo) is a global food and beverage company. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), Latin America Foods (LAF), which comprises its food and snack businesses in Latin America; PepsiCo Americas Beverages (PAB), which comprises its North American and Latin American beverage businesses; PepsiCo Europe (Europe), which comprises beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and South Africa, and PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), which comprises beverage, food and snack businesses in AMEA, not taking into account South Africa.

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), inclined 0.47% to $36.13, during its last trading session.

Kroger, declared Scot Hendricks has been promoted to president of Krogers Delta division, effective October 1. Krogers Delta division is based in Memphis and operates stores in Western Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri.

Mr. Hendricks, 57, replaces Tim Brown, who was recently named president of Krogers Cincinnati/Dayton division.

Scot is a strong leader with extensive experience in both merchandising and operations, said Fred Morganthall, Krogers executive vice president of retail operations. Scot lives our values and brings out the best in our associates. We look forward to his leadership of our Delta division.

The Kroger Co. (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operated, either directly or through its auxiliaries, about 2,625 supermarkets and multi-department stores, about 1,330 of which had fuel centers. About 48% of these supermarkets were operated in Company-owned facilities, counting some Company-owned buildings on leased land.

Finally, Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), ended its last trade with 0.68% gain, and closed at $58.99.

Equities analysts expect Allstate Corp, to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have offered estimates for Allstate Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Allstate Corp posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is planned to declare its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allstate Corp.

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its auxiliaries, counting Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other auxiliaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

