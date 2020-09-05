3 Stocks Worth Watching coming into August: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Share of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) jumped up big in July and is currently at $51.08 a share in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $$45 on Thursday, and is moving between $49.02 to 51.18, through the day.

Applied Materials, declared the appointment of Adrianna Ma to serve on its Board of Directors, effective right away. Ms. Ma has also been designated to serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Together with a wealth of financial expertise and a strong technical background, Adrianna brings valuable experience in global growth investing, capital markets and M&A to our Board of Directors, said Wim Roelandts, chairman of the board of Applied Materials. She has a unique perspective that will contribute to our team and we warmly welcome her to Applied Materials.

Adrianna Ma has been a Managing Partner at the Fremont Group, a private investment company, since May 2015. At the Fremont Group, she oversees BF Global, the flagship portfolio of funds, counting investment strategy, asset allocation, manager selection and risk administration. From 2005 to 2015, Ms. Ma served as a Managing Director at General Atlantic LLC, a global growth equity firm, where she invested in and served on the boards of directors of a number of technology-enabled growth companies around the world. Before joining General Atlantic, Ms. Ma was an investment banker in the Mergers, Acquisitions and Restructuring Department at Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated. She received both her BS degree in electrical science and engineering, and ME degree in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT, and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) declined -3.26% right now and is at $21.33. The 52-week range of the share price is from $18 to $36. The company has total market capitalization of $5.21B.

Exelixis, declared that it has accomplished the submission of its rolling New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cabozantinib as a treatment for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received one prior therapy. Exelixis has requested Priority Review as part of the NDA filing.

In August 2015, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to cabozantinib for this potential advanced RCC indication. Breakthrough Therapy designation can expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases, and for which preliminary clinical evidence indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically noteworthy endpoints. Drugs that receive Breakthrough Therapy designation may benefit from the involvement of FDA senior leadership in the review process, rolling submission, and other benefits. Before receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation, cabozantinib received Fast Track designation for its potential advanced RCC indication in April 2015.

“Concluding the submission of our rolling New Drug Application brings us closer to our aim of improving the treatment options for patients with advanced kidney cancer,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Exelixis. “Following the release of positive top-line results from our phase 3 pivotal trial in July, the Exelixis team worked expeditiously to complete the U.S. regulatory filing by year end. We look forward to ongoing to work with the FDA team during the review process.”

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), gained 3.71%, and is now trading at $84.41. Its overall volume is 279,959 shares right now, and average trading volume of 2,230,610 shares.

Discover Student Loans is assisting parents and students prepare for college financial aid with the introduction of the FAFSA Assistant, a free interactive online tool that offers tips and advice families can use when preparing to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)®. Using several key personal questions, the tool will provide families with customized feedback to ensure they have the necessary documents at the ready when filling out the FAFSA on January 1.

The Department of Education provides more than $150 billion in grants, loans, and work-study funds each year. Concluding the FAFSA is the first step in applying for federal student aid, and Discover Student Loans encourages families to complete it as soon as it’s available to take advantage of all aid programs and deadlines.

“The FAFSA provides students access to the largest source of college financial aid and is a critical step when planning for college,” said Andrew Hopkins, vice president of Discover Student Loans. “We strongly encourage all college-bound families to fill out the FAFSA but recognize that concluding the FAFSA can sometimes be confusing and stressful. Discover Student Loans introduced this new tool to provide families with the information they need, in an easy to understand format, so they can be prepared to complete the FAFSA.”

