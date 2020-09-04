Watch List – General Electric Company, (NYSE:GE), TerraForm Power, (NASDAQ:TERP), Opus Bank, (NASDAQ:OPB)

On Wednesday, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), gained 0.66% to $30.52.

Omnyx, LLC, a joint venture of GE Healthcare and UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), has joined with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and a cross-sector coalition of industry, non-profits and professional societies in a global initiative to assist provide patients in underserved areas of Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti access to rapid cancer diagnostics and appropriate care and treatment.

Cancer is a critical public health problem in Africa. About 650,000 people in Africa develop cancer annually, and about 510,000 cancer deaths occur annually due to limited treatment. More than one-third of the cancer deaths in Africa are from cancers that are easily preventable and/or treatable, if detected early. But Sub-Saharan countries simply lack the personnel, training resources and infrastructure needed to respond to the growing cancer challenge.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, there is less than one pathologist per one million people. Swaziland has one pathologist serving the entire countrys population of two million. In contrast, the United States has more than 60 pathologists per one million people. Without diagnostics, clinicians in Sub-Saharan Africa are unable to effectively screen for cancer, diagnose disease and develop care plans. This results in the majority of cancers not being diagnosed until they reach an advanced stage of disease.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment.

Shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP), declined -2.81% to $10.03, during its last trading session. The stock attained the volume of 17,382,039 shares.

The year-to-date (YTD) performance reflected a -67.52% below last year. During the past month the stock loses -48.03%, bringing three-month performance to -61.12% and six-month performance to -74.28%. The stock holds the market capitalization of 1.45B.

TerraForm Power, Inc. owns and operates solar and wind generation assets serving utility, commercial, and residential customers. As of February 20, 2015, its portfolio comprised of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with an aggregate nameplate capacity of 1,507.3 megawatt.

Finally, Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), ended its last trade with -0.81% loss, and closed at $36.59.

Opus Bank, declared the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 5,479,452 shares of its common stock by investment funds associated with Fortress Investment Group LLC; Elliott Associates, L.P.; Starwood Capital Group Global, L.P.; Abrams Capital Administration L.P.; PMG Ventures Holdings, L.P.; and Mount Kellett Master Fund II, LP (collectively, the Selling Stockholders). The shares will be offered to the public at a price of $36.50 per share. The offering is predictable to close on November 23, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.

Opus will not receive any proceeds from the offering. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 808,084 shares in the offering from the Selling Stockholders.

Opus Bank, a commercial bank, provides banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, in addition to specialty accounts, such as attorney client trust and business check cards.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.