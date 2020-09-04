U.S Stocks in the Spotlight: Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

During Wednesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), lost -24.76% to $0.155.

The share price is going higher than to its 52 week low with 356.76% and lagging behind from its 52 week high with -96.62%.

The volatility in the shares has practiced by 74.63% is past week and observed of 26.97% in the previous month.

During the three month it fell -31.33% and dipped -94.40% in six month.

The shares price distance from 20-day simple moving average is 164.61% and distance from 200-day simple moving average is 156.09%.

Great Basin Scientific’s Third Quarter 2015 Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2015 were $545,934, contrast to $409,390 for the same period in 2014, representing an improvement of 33.4%. Continued growth in Great Basin’s customer base in addition to adoption of its Group B Strep assay drove the year-over-year improvement.

Great Basin ended the third quarter with 143 U.S. customers and 64 evaluations either in-progress or planned, contrast to 115 customers and 46 evaluations during the second quarter ending June 30, 2015, representing an improvement of 24% and 39%, respectively.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious disease. The Company has a commercially available test, a diagnostic test for clostridium difficile (C. diff), which received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), declined -1.50% to $53.81, during its current trading session.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an independent exploration and production company.

On November 30, The company will host a conference call webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 to discuss its 2016 capital budget and operating plan. The operating plan review will comprise details on capital, production, operating costs and financial precedingities. The company will release its 2016 capital budget and operating plan before the market opens on Dec. 10.

The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Finally, Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), dropped -0.10%, and is now trading at $51.51.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) declared that it and several of its private placement clients have invested $213 million in senior notes for the refinancing of the I-595 highway in southern Florida. With more than a quarter of the $827 million total offering, MetLife and its clients are the lead investors in the refinancing that closed last month.

The senior notes priced at 155 bps over a seven-year Treasury bond and had an interest rate of 3.31 percent. The notes have an average life of about seven years and reach final maturity in 2031. The capital will be used to retire a portion of the project’s outstanding bank debt and repay other loans.

MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset administration. The Company’s segments comprise Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits, and Corporate Benefit Funding. Its three geographic segments are Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).