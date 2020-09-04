GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH is a Hot Stock to Own with Several Bullish products

GW Pharmaceuticals is a Hot Stock to Own with Several Bullish products

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The company has market capitalization of $1.81B with an average of 208,179.

Even though we have GWPH on our marijuana penny stocks page it isn’t a penny stock.

Its outstanding shares are standing around 21,765,014 while authorized share holders equity of 245 million. This is the marijuana stock with one of the biggest market caps.

Its average share volume is around 208,179 shares with a one year target price of $149 a share.

GW Pharmaceuticals has been a difficult stock to own over the past couple of years. The company ran up to highs of $125 a share on the back of the biotech bullrun, but essentially collapsed (again, on the back of action in the wider biotech market) to March 2016 lows of a little over $38 a share.

On the release of data from one of its three trials, however, an end-March rally saw it gain more than 100%, and it now trades for just over $81 a share.

The company just reported its latest earnings, and has sold off a bit as a result. We see this selloff as an opportunity to get in on a pullback, ahead of what is going to be a catalyst filled 24 months.

The company has cash on hand of $254 million, so liquidity strength shouldn’t be too much of a problem near term.

With such little markets to go at, incomes are not going to be tremendous from either sign, but rather they ought to effectively surpass the organizations present deals and would put the organization on the way to income generation.

That is not so much what’s critical, in any case. The huge thing about grabbing endorsements in these signs is the potential for a development on the affirmed focuses into the more extensive epilepsy space.

There are more than 10 million children in the US that experience the ill effects of epilepsy and that – if the FDA endorses Epidiolex – could rapidly turn into an objective business sector for GW in light of a supplemental NDA.