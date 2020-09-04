Growblox Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

Growblox Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) is a biotechnology research and development company focused on creating safe, standardized pharmaceutical-grade cannabis-based therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. GBLX has been one of the top marijuana stocks for the last 6-7 years.

Growblox Sciences keeps on moving relentlessly higher as of late on quickening volume and recharged Interest from Investors since climbing off its $0.25 base. GBLX began exchanging as Growblox Sciences Inc in April of a year ago after the name change from Signature Exploration and Production Corp.

GB Sciences’ spearheading independent developing unit detaches and secures the plants growing inside while producing perfect developing situations to guarantee great, immaculateness, and consistency.

The company’s main product line include: TissueBLOX, GrowBLOX, CureBLOX and GB Sciences ApotheCAREians.

TissueBLOX – The tissue culture hatchery is customized to manage lighting, temperature, and dampness to encourage cell augmentation and the arrangement of fetuses and shoots from the sterile explants.

GrowBLOX™ – GB Sciences’ spearheading independent developing unit that secludes and ensures the plants becoming inside while creating perfect developing situations

CureBLOX™ – The CureBLOX™ module empowers us to dispense with the danger of mold development and guarantee that the concoction profile of our items is steady from harvest to reap.

GB Sciences ApotheCAREians – Highly prepared and affirmed ApotheCAREians work with patients to decide their restorative needs, distinguish remedial items, introduce GB Sciences’ application on their hand-held gadgets, and exhibit how to place orders.

Its stock price currently trades around $0.30 per share with an average volume of 97,575 share. Its market capitalization stands around $19 million, while the company has negative earnings per share of $0.14 in the latest earnings release. Its outstanding shares are around 57,448,614, while authorized shares are at 250,000,000. This penny stock company has taken several key initiatives to expand its revenue base and market share. It recently opened first marijuana dispensary in the month of July.