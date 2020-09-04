DigiPath, Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath, Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP) supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, education, and training, and delivers unbiased news and information about the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Digipath is climbing relentlessly since turning around off $0.10 lows. The stock had been in steep decay for near a year and in May the Company influenced a 10 for 1 reverse stock split. Reverse Splits can really hurt penny stocks.

DIGP has been around for a considerable length of time and was fused in Nevada in 2010. The stock saw a quick ascent in April of a year ago that finished gravely a month later when they turned around the stock.

DigiPath Labs works a Las Vegas testing office that opened in May of a year ago, and has finished more than 500 examples to date as per Mr. Denkin, which makes it a pioneer among its companions. With four new clients consenting to selective research facility arrangements last quarter, and more cultivators coming on the web, DIGP seems, by all accounts, to be very much situated in the blasting Las Vegas commercial center.

DigiPath Labs’ best in class Las Vegas research facility was created to lift the standard for cannabis testing. The group precisely chose gear and after that made and confirmed standard working systems to guarantee solid, replicable results.

DIGP has been marking various new cultivators for testing as of late; In January the Company said it consented to a one-year arrangement with another Nevada therapeutic cannabis producer, Waveseer of Las Vegas. DigiPath Labs will utilize its cutting edge testing hardware and dependable testing techniques to decide security and intensity profiles of Waveseer’s cannabis material.

The company’s stock currently trades around $0.20 per share with a market capitalization of $3.03 million. Its outstanding shares are standing around 15,571,039, while authorized shares at 90,000,000. It is pretty rare to find a marijuana stock with that low of a float.