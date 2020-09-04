Bright Stocks Right Now: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

On Tuesday, Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)s shares inclined 0.44% to $4.52.

Frontier Secure, a service of Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), declared an enhancement to its computer and mobile security products. The new Multi-Device Security combines computer and mobile protection to provide comprehensive, award-winning security for consumers. Powered by security leader and partner F-Secure®, Frontier Secure’s Multi-Device Security covers Windows PCs and Macs, in addition to Android and iOS-based tablet and smartphones.

Multi-Device Security assists protect your entire digital life with:

Virus Protection: Assists keep your devices safe from viruses, trojans, and spyware

Assists keep your devices safe from viruses, trojans, and spyware Browsing and Banking Protection : Assists keep you protected even when you’re not actively using the software

: Assists keep you protected even when you’re not actively using the software Network Protection : Assists keep your Internet connection safe

: Assists keep your Internet connection safe Comprehensive Protection: Protects up to 10 devices under a single subscription

Brent Heilman, Director of Product Development for Frontier Secure, notes, “We are removing the hassle of getting multiple security products to cover the range of devices found in most homes. Multi-device Security makes it easy to setup and manage security for your devices via one simple-to-use interface.”

Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)s shares gained 1.05% to $42.30.

KR opened its trading session at $42.09. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $41.92 and share price hit to max level of $42.58. It has market worth of $40.75 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 6.40% while its return on equity ratio was 34.10%. ATR value of company was 0.75 while stock volatility for week was 1.77% while for month was 1.83%.

The Kroger Co., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a retailer in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA)s shares surged 1.37% to $64.96.

TEVA offered 9.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has 7.70% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 10.00%. The company has $65.90 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 56.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, specialty, and other pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers generic or branded generic medicines; specialized products, such as sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances; and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

