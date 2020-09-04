Afternoon Trade Watch: Builders First Source, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

During Monday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Builders First Source, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), gained 0.65% to $13.30.

Builders First Source, declared that the formerly declared public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock by Warburg Pincus Private Equity IX, L.P. (the Selling Stockholder) priced at a price to the public of $13.25 per share. The offering is predictable to close on November 25, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in this offering. In addition, none of the Companys officers or directors are selling any shares of common stock in the offering.

Deutsche Bank Securities is the underwriter for the offering. The offering is being made following an existing effective registration statement, formerly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

Builders First Source, Inc. manufactures and supplies structural and related building products for residential new construction primarily in the southern and eastern United States. The company offers prefabricated components, counting floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; and window and door products, such as aluminum and vinyl windows, and pre-hung interior and exterior doors, in addition to assembles and distributes interior and exterior door units.

Shares of Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS), inclined 0.70% to $47.37, during its current trading session.

Kohl’s Department Stores, declared the appointment of Sona Chawla to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president Kevin Mansell.

Chawla, who will join Kohl’s on November 30, will have leadership responsibility for Kohl’s full omnichannel operations. She will oversee all store operations, logistics and supply chain network, information and digital technology, e-commerce strategy, planning and operations, and store construction and design.

“The search for this role has been exhaustive and dynamic,” said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “As our future vision for Kohl’s developed under our Greatness Agenda, the search for this role dramatically evolved. We saw an enormous opportunity to create something truly unique in retail – a leader that has oversight for the full omnichannel experience. When stores, online and digital teams are not just compatible but truly integrated, new thinking and new ways of delivering a seamless customer experience emerge.”

Kohls Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online at Kohls.com and through mobile devices.

Finally, Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), gained 0.14%, and is now trading at $14.06.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Drives the 2015 American Music Awards Telecast Via Unprecedented Collaborations With Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music.

FCA is the official Automotive sponsor of the American Music Awards telecast

Automaker collaborates with Atlantic Records on music video featuring singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth and his hit song One Call Away in a new interpretation of the song created specifically for the video, which also comprises appearances by platinum-selling country star and 2014 CMA New Artist of the Year winner Brett Eldredge, singer/producer Ty Dolla $ign and Latin pop singer and songwriter Sofia Reyes

Ninety-second version of the video to run during American Music Awards telecast; longer form music video (3:14) commissioned as part of partnershipcan be viewed on Charlie Puths official YouTube page

A 60-second commercial features Interscope Records rising stars BØRNS, Tory Lanez, Skylar Grey and Pia Mia

A 30-second spot, featuring Sony Music group Pentatonix, spotlights Sing and FIAT brand

Commercials to air on TV only during American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22

Viewers can follow along on Twitter and Instagram through #DriveTheBeat

For the second successive year, FCA US LLC will take automotive ownership of the American Music Awards (AMA) telecast, teaming up with not one, but the worlds three largest music companies Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music to present viewers with a one-night-only musical and television experience in an unprecedented collaboration. The company will present three custom television commercials featuring some of the biggest names in the recording industry on a night that pays tribute to recentlys most influential and iconic artists. The spots aired last night during the AMA telecast, Sunday, November 22 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, in a unique partnership that is one of FCAs biggest television and music partnerships. Viewers can follow along on Twitter and Instagram through #DriveTheBeat.

For the second year, FCA is taking automotive ownership of the American Music Awards, this time aligning with not one, but the worlds three most powerful music companies and the biggest names in the recording industry, to create custom music content that leverages itself against the strength and diversity of our brand portfolio, said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA Global. The use of music in this campaign gives us the opportunity to connect with Millennials through a shared passion. Our strategy to approach each brand like a playlist enables us to reach across genres, allowing us to check two of the most important marketing boxes brand building, giving each voice a distinctive persona, and relevance to a targeted audience.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., an automotive group, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles and components. It offers passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names, in addition to after-sales services and parts under the Mopar brand name.