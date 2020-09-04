Active Trending Stocks: National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT), SouFun Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)

On Tuesday, Shares of National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), gained 10.06% to $0.859.

National Bank of Greece, has 2.70% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was -0.03. The company has 3.37B shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $2.88B million/billion. Price to book ratio was 0.33. Net profit margin of the company was -5.30% while operating margin was -21.90%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 9.01% while for the week was recorded as 10.20%.

National Bank of Greece S.A., together with its auxiliaries, provides diversified financial services. The company is involved in retail and commercial banking, asset administration, investment banking, brokerage, and insurance activities.

Shares of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT), inclined 8.96% to $74.69, during its last trading session.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, released its 2014 Global Reporting Index (GRI G4), outlining the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, community involvement, opportunities for associate development, and best practices in corporate governance. The Index follows previous publication of a full Global Citizenship report in 2014 and a periodic update earlier this year.

“At Starwood, the work we do to be good global corporate citizens touches every aspect of our business and publishing the Global Reporting Index assists us communicate the important work we do throughout the world to carry out that promise,” said Ken Siegel, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Head of Global Citizenship. “Our associates across our 1,200 locations work closely with experts, NGOs, public and private partners, suppliers, and allies to achieve our Global Citizenship aims across our 10 brands.”

The report was uses the industry standard Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) G4 framework as a guide and contains Standard Disclosures from the GRI Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, counting information on Starwood’s corporate governance practices.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a hotel and leisure company worldwide. The company owns, operates, and franchises luxury and upscale full-service hotels, resorts, residences, retreats, select-service hotels, and extended stay hotels under the St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, W, Westin, Le Méridien, Sheraton, Four Points, Aloft, and Element brand names.

Finally, Shares of SouFun Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN), ended its last trade with -3.67% loss, and closed at $6.82.

SouFun Holdings, has the market capitalization of $2.86B. The stock has P/B ratio of 4.77 while EPS was $0.35. Institutional ownership of the company was 82.40% while 419.62M shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 22.20% while its gross profit margin was 67.90%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 8.92%. ROE ratio was 28.50% while ROI was 18.80%.

SouFun Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal, and home furnishing and improvement Websites in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers marketing services on its Websites, primarily through advertisements to real estate developers in the marketing phase of new property developments, in addition to real estate agencies; and suppliers of home furnishing and improvement, and other home-related products and services.

