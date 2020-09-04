Active Stocks Highlights: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Wells Fargo & Co(NYSE:WFC), QUALCOMM, Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM), E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co(NYSE:DD)

On Friday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co(NYSE:BMY)s shares inclined 3.42% to $64.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Opdivo for the potential indication of advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The Breakthrough Therapy designation is an FDA program intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with early signals of potential clinical benefit in serious diseases to assist ensure patients have access to new therapies as soon as possible.

This designation is based on results of CheckMate -025, a Phase 3 study that evaluated the survival of patients with formerly treated advanced or metastatic clear-cell RCC as compared to everolimus, a current standard of care for patients with formerly treated kidney cancer. The trial was stopped early in July 2015 because an assessment conducted by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) concluded that the study met its primary endpoint of overall survival, demonstrating superior overall survival in patients receiving Opdivo contrast to the control arm. Bristol-Myers Squibb will be presenting further data from this study at the forthcoming 2015 European Cancer Congress (ECC), and looks forward to submitting these data to regulatory authorities this year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It provides chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules, and biologics in various therapeutic areas, counting virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV); oncology; neuroscience; immunoscience; and cardiovascular.

Wells Fargo & Co(NYSE:WFC)s shares dropped -2.26% to $51.03.

A majority of investors have taken advantage of low interest rates, according to the third quarter Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index survey. The survey of 1,006 U.S. investors was conducted August 7-16; the median age of the stepped down investors is 70 and the non-stepped down is 45.

Six in 10 investors (58%) are benefiting from lower rates either by taking out a car loan (30%), refinancing an existing mortgage or home finance loan (17%), taking out a mortgage for a new home (16%), obtaining a student loan for themselves or a family member (9%), or taking out another type of loan (10%) over the past two years. Half of investors say they are very or somewhat likely to take out a loan in the near future in anticipation that rates may go up.

Interestingly, forty-four percent of investors say they would make major adjustments to their investment strategy if interest rates rise. The most common action investors anticipate making is buying more stocks (30%), while just 8% say they would reduce their stock holdings. About a quarter (23%) say they would buy bonds or other fixed income investments, whereas 10% say they would sell these types of instruments.

Wells Fargo & Company provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, in addition to time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, auto floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards.

At the end of Fridays trade, QUALCOMM, Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM)s shares dipped -0.96% to $54.45.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd., (CICIIF), and a partner of Qualcomm Incorporated have declared the signing of a non-legally binding term sheet regarding contemplated investment of $280 million dollars in the aggregate in SJ Semiconductor Corp. (SJsemi). If the contemplated investment is accomplished, the funds raised by SJsemi will be put towards expediting the establishment of Chinas first 12 bumping production line, which is predictable to expand the scale of production, improve its advanced manufacturing capabilities and improve Chinas overall chip manufacturing ecosystem.

Located in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, SJsemi was founded in August 2014 through a joint venture between SMIC and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (JCET). SJsemi will serve as the worlds first pure play Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) entity that focuses on advanced bumping production. Complementing nearby advanced back-end assembly infrastructure, SJsemi will be an important key to forming a local integrated circuit (IC) ecosystem, providing a convenient one-stop service to supply high quality and efficient chips for local and international customers, in addition to assist strengthen their global competiveness. Within one year of its establishment, SJsemi has already successfully commissioned its production process and passed production qualification and is predictable to go into mass production at the starting of 2016.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Planned Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co(NYSE:DD), ended its Fridays trading session with -1.12% loss, and closed at $47.54.

DuPont Microcircuit Materials (DuPont) was granted the 2015 Solar Industry Award in the photovoltaic (PV) Materials category for its DuPont(TM) Solamet(R) PV19x series of PV metallization pastes, designed to assist boost the power output of solar panels, lower overall system costs and improve the return on investments in solar energy systems. The company accepted the award during a ceremony held at the European PV Solar Energy Conference in Hamburg, Germany, this week.

Now in their 5th year, the Solar Industry Awards, organized by leading PV trade publication International Solar, recognize the whole value chain and the people, products and services that are innovating manufacturing and product approaches that have the potential to change the way we live.

DuPont(TM) Solamet(R) PV19x series photovoltaic metallization pastes are tailored to optimize the efficiency with which solar cells convert sunlight into electricity. Solamet(R) PV19A, the first product in the PV19x series, is a front side silver paste based on DuPonts proprietary technology. It enhances the power output of solar cells by assisting to enable fine line printing and minimize shading on the surface of the solar cells, while maintaining superior electrical conductivity. It also is designed to offer wider processing latitude during manufacturing, which means cost savings result from higher yields, and tighter cell distribution is shifted toward higher efficiency.

DuPont is actively developing variants of the new Solamet(R) PV19x series aimed at boosting solar cell efficiencies even further.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. The company’s Agriculture segment offers corn hybrid, soybean, canola, sunflower, sorghum, inoculants, seed products, wheat, rice, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Its Electronics & Communications segment provides various materials and systems, counting photopolymers and electronic materials for photovoltaic products, consumer electronics, displays, and advanced printing.

