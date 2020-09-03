Lucas Energy, Inc. (LEI)

Lucas Energy, Inc. (LEI) is a free oil and common gas organization. The Company is occupied with the procurement and advancement of unrefined petroleum and characteristic gas from different known beneficial land developments, including the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford arrangements, fundamentally in Gonzales, Wilson and Karnes Counties, south of the city of San Antonio, Texas.

Its outstanding shares are at 1,739,397, while authorized share are standing around 100,000,000.

The Company had leasehold interests (working interests) in roughly 8,395 gross sections of land or 8,309 net sections of land. Its aggregate net created and undeveloped real esatate as measured from the surface to the base of the Austin Chalk arrangement is around 8,310 net sections of land.

In more profound arrangements, it had around 1,909 net sections of land in the Eagle Ford oil window. As of March 31, 2016, it had created a normal of around 61 net barrels of oil identical every day (Boepd) from 26 dynamic well bores. The Buda limestone underlies the Eagle Ford arrangement isolated by a 10 foot to 20 foot inorganic shale boundary.

As of late investigators working for various speculation businesses have redesigned their examination report evaluations and value focuses on shares of Lucas Energy, Inc. (LEI).

Lucas Energy was downsized to “selll” by examiners at Euro Pacific Capital. They now have a USD 1 value focus on the stock. Lucas Energy was downsized to “Hold” by experts at Eurobank EFG.

Lucas Energy has a 50 day moving normal of 3.60 and a 200 day moving normal of 3.78. Money markets’ capitalization is 6.03M, it has a 52-week low of 1.57 and a 52-week high of 10.65.

Recently, the company closed the acqusition of working premiums in delivering properties and undeveloped real esatate in Texas and Oklahoma, incorporating changed premiums in two adjoining real esatate obstructs in the fluids rich Mid-Continent area of the U.S., from Segundo Resources LLC (“Segundo”) and different merchants.