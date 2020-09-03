Latest Business Stocks Buzz: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

On Friday, Shares of Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), lost -4.29% to $3.57.

Fabio Barbosa, who assisted Vale SA become the world’s second-largest mining company last decade as chief financial officer, died on Sunday. He was 54, according to Bloomberg

Barbosa was Vale’s CFO and head of investor relations from 2002 to 2010, the company said in a statement announcing his death. During Barbosa’s tenure, together with then-Chief Executive Officer Roger Agnelli, the Rio de Janeiro-based miner expanded operations and undertook the biggest foreign acquisition by a Brazilian company at the time with the purchase of Inco Ltd. in late 2006. The purchase, at a time of booming demand for minerals and metals, allowed Vale to multiply its market capitalization to more than $200 billion by 2008.

“Fabio was an excellent colleague, an extremely competent professional who has contributed in an invaluable manner to Vale’s development during the eight years he take partd in our executive board,” Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said in the statement. “It was with his experience and dedication that Vale achieved noteworthy results in its history. ” Bloomberg Report

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver, cobalt, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL), inclined 8.70% to $6.00, during its last trading session.

On November 25, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates to treat Alzheimer’s disease, other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer, declares that Kristina M. Capiak, CCRP has been promoted the Company’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. She is overseeing U.S. and international regulatory matters for Anavex, counting filings and interactions with the FDA and other regulatory authorities.

“We are excited to expand Ms. Capiak’s role to oversee the Company’s clinical development programs and other indications given Ms. Capiak’s expertise and we are delighted to have her on our team,” said Dr. Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer for Anavex.

Ms. Capiak’s background also comprises clinical trial staffing and oversight for more than 60 clinical trials at both Columbia University Medical Center, where she co-authored several papers, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where she became a Certified Clinical Research Professional (CCRP) through the Society of Clinical Research Associates.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL), a biopharmaceutical company, is engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, central nervous system diseases, and pain and various cancers. Its lead drug candidates comprise ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), which is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Finally, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), ended its last trade with -0.43% loss, and closed at $16.40.

In conjunction with American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) third quarter 2015 earnings release, you are invited to listen to a broadcast of the conference call live over the Internet on Wednesday, December 2, 2015 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

What: American Eagle Outfitters Third Quarter 2015 Earnings Conference Call

When: 4:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 2, 2015

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), is an apparel and accessories retailer. The Company offers clothing, accessories and personal care products. The Company operates under the American Eagle Outfitters and aerie by American Eagle Outfitters brands. The American Eagle Outfitters brand offers denims, pants, shorts, sweaters, fleece, outerwear, graphic t-shirts, footwear and accessories.

