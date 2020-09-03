Hot Stock’s Alert: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Vimpel Com Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), New Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NGD)

On Monday, Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), gained 0.05% to $58.87.

Walmart is asking the public to literally lend its voice to support military families this holiday season. The company is kicking off Holiday Sing to Salute Military Families, a nationwide campaign that encourages the public to sing a portion of a classic holiday song while capturing it on video, and then post the video on social media channels to show support for members of the military and their families. Through these actions, Walmart will donate up to $1 million to Fisher House Foundation, which for the past 25 years has offered a home-away-from-home for military and veterans’ families whose loved ones are in a nearby military or veterans hospital. The aim of the donation is to assist Fisher House Foundation fund a full year of lodging for military families staying at Fisher Houses on U.S. military bases. Additionally, Walmart is launching the campaign with an initial $500,000 donation to Fisher House Foundation.

In recent years, more than 250,000 military men and women have returned home from overseas annually, many of whom are seeking medical treatment and are being treated at hospitals away from their families. Walmart’s Holiday Sing to Salute Military Families campaign aims to provide opportunities for these families to spend more time together during recovery while assisting to provide a platform for the general public to show its support for our military, veterans and their families during the holiday season.

“For more than 25 years, Fisher House Foundation has assisted our nation’s military families be with their loved ones while they recover and receive medical treatment at local hospitals. Walmart is honored to assist Fisher House Foundation continue their efforts and share the joy of the season with the families staying at the houses this holiday,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, chief sustainability officer of Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “Our initiative this December is part of Walmart’s overall commitment to support veterans and their families. Working together with our partners, we are assisting to strengthen ecosystems that benefit military members as they return home and transition back to civilian life.”

VimpelCom Ltd. and Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. (GTH), together with Warid Telecom Pakistan LLC and Bank Alfalah Limited (Dhabi Group shareholders), have recently reached a contract to merge their Pakistan telecom businesses. The merger of Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Mobilink) and Warid Telecom (Private) Limited (Warid) will see the combined entity serving 45 million customers. The transaction is the first merger in the mobile telecommunications sector in Pakistan.

Together with continued investments, the new entity will allow Mobilink and Warid to accelerate the availability of high-speed mobile telecommunications and provide consumers and businesses with a best-in-class mobile network, more competitively priced services and wider access to enablement facilities such as mobile financial services.

Commenting on the agreement, Jean-Yves Charlier, Chief Executive Officer of VimpelCom, said: We are delighted to declare the agreement with the Dhabi Group shareholders recently to combine our businesses in Pakistan. With the addition of Warid to our already strong customer base at Mobilink, we will serve more than 45 million customers and offer a best-in-class mobile and high-speed data network – a key factor in the digital enablement of Pakistans economy. This transaction follows a number of planned milestones for the company, counting our recent joint venture declarement with WIND and 3 Italia in Italy and the agreement to sell our operations in Zimbabwe. This is yet another important step in our journey to continue delivering on our strategy to transform VimpelCom and improve our competitive position in our operating markets.

New Gold Inc., declares that the company has accomplished the formerly declared sale of its 30% interest in the El Morro project to Goldcorp Inc. (Goldcorp). In exchange for the companys 30% interest, New Gold has realized $60 million in net cash ( $90 million less taxes and transaction costs) and the companys $94 million carried funding loan payable has been cancelled. In addition, New Gold will receive a 4% gold stream on gold production from the El Morro property. The transaction provides New Gold with raised financial flexibility, strengthens the balance sheet and enables the company to maintain exposure to El Morros noteworthy gold reserves and ongoing exploration potential.