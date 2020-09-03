Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) is a gold mining and exploration company with operation in Ghana, West Africa. The company also conducts gold exploration in other countries in South America and West Africa and. The company’s shares currently trades around 0.80 per share with an average daily volume of 1,443,610.

The company has market capitalization of 220 million with earnings per share of -0.08 in the latest quarter. Its outstanding shares are standing around 350,542,989 while authorized shares are unlimited at par value.

Numerous investigators are giving their Estimated Earnings examination to Golden Star Resources, Ltd and for the present quarter 4 experts have anticipated that the stock could give an Average Earnings appraisal of $0.02/share. These investigators have additionally anticipated a Low Estimate of $0.01/offer and a High Estimate of $0.02/offer.

If there should arise an occurrence of Revenue Estimates, 1 experts have given their accord Average Revenue Estimates for Golden Star Resources, Ltd as 61.64 Million. As indicated by these investigators, the Low Revenue Estimate for Golden Star Resources, Ltd is 61.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61.64 Million. The organization had Year Ago Sales of 56.45 Million.

These investigators additionally determined Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GSS to be 150%. They are anticipating Next Quarter development of – 33.3%. For the following 5 years, Golden Star Resources, Ltd is expecting Growth of 10% for each annum, though in the previous 5 years the development was 19.38% for each annum.

Some buy side examiners are additionally giving their Analysis on Golden Star Resources, Ltd, where 0 investigators have appraised the stock as Strong purchase, 1 experts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, 2 reported it as Underperform and 0 examiners evaluated the stock as Sell.